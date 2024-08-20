Hoda Al Tunaiji (Abu Dhabi)

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, a medical facility owned by Pure Health Holding, has accredited 5 medical education centers, with a total of 589 trainees last year, receiving more than 190 resident trainees, and about 170 student trainees from local and international universities. The city has been keen to provide training programs in nursing sciences, health sciences, and educational programs for medical students, such as residency and fellowship, in addition to programs for employees. As an institution accredited by the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, it contributes to providing continuing medical education programs and special training programs, keeping pace with rapid development, and raising the level of professional and medical practice.

Educational programs

“Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City stands out as a leading educational beacon in the UAE, offering distinguished educational and training programmes covering a wide range of medical and health specialties,” said Dr. Ibrahim Al Kuwaiti, Director of Education at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City. “The city has hosted a number of trainees, including resident doctors, fellows and observers, in addition to students from local and international universities, reflecting its commitment to developing future medical competencies.”

Accredited Fellowship

He stated that the programs offered include 16 residency programs and an internship program, in addition to internationally accredited fellowship programs. The city also offers continuing education programs that include 230 accredited activities for continuing medical education, seminars and medical conferences. In the field of nursing, the city’s nursing education center obtained the transitional practice accreditation from the “American Nurses Credentialing Center,” which is the first of its kind in the UAE. It provided 19 educational seminars and supported 597 nurses to attend external conferences and workshops.

He added: “Thanks to these collaborative efforts and diverse programmes, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City contributes to raising the level of medical and nursing education, and enhancing the skills of health practitioners in the region.

Training programs

Dr. Ibrahim Al Kuwaiti said that our most prominent training programs include the medical residency program, which provides comprehensive training in specific specialties, the fellowship program, which allows doctors to deepen their expertise in specific fields, and the nursing programs, which cover from general care to specialties, such as intensive care and surgery. These programs are designed to enhance technical and professional competencies by providing practical training, workshops, and educational seminars under the supervision of experts in these fields.

Educational centers

He stressed that Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City includes accredited educational centers, including the Continuing Medical Education Center, which offers courses and workshops to update the knowledge and skills of medical and nursing staff, and the Center of Excellence in Medical Education, which focuses on training doctors and nurses on the latest medical technologies and practices, in addition to specialized training centers that provide educational programs in fields such as surgery, emergency medicine, and chronic condition management. These centers are accredited by local and international bodies, ensuring the provision of educational programs that meet the highest standards of quality and efficiency. Al-Kuwaiti added that the offered training programs include various specialties such as internal medicine, general surgery, pediatrics, emergency medicine, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, hematology, otolaryngology, and other important medical specialties. The city offers specialized fellowship programs in fields such as intensive care, orthopedics, radiology, and other sub-programs that are vital to developing advanced clinical skills for trainees.

Nursing education

“At Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, we place utmost importance on the education and development of nurses, through strong collaborative efforts with nursing colleges. During the students’ training period, clinical placements are provided under the supervision and support of qualified and experienced trainers. Nursing students are also integrated into educational activities, campaigns and initiatives led by nurse educators, to benefit from and learn best practices, and to be part of the healthcare system,” said Zahra Mohammed, Assistant Dean of the Nursing Education Centre at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City.

Professional roles

She stated that the city provides graduates with comprehensive nursing residency programs, designed according to evidence-based methodologies, extending for six months for new graduates to smoothly transition into professional roles, providing them with the necessary skills and competencies. The training department also provides an internationally accredited nursing fellowship program, which enhances their knowledge and skills and integrates them seamlessly into our healthcare team. She added: “This is in addition to the return to practice program, which is designed for nurses who have left the profession and wish to return, as this program provides intensive clinical education, advanced training places and workshops, as the program is available to all nursing specialties to help them regain and update their skills to the expected level. The educational programs dedicated to nursing at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City are supported by a team of experts who work hand in hand to contribute to the growth and prosperity of the nursing profession in the United Arab Emirates.”

Universities

Zahra Mohammed pointed out that the Nursing Education Center at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City believes in the importance of cooperation between the academic and health sectors. Currently, we have a memorandum of understanding with Fatima College of Health Sciences, and we are working to discuss and explore ways of cooperation with different universities, as we welcome more universities to join us and share the same vision of raising the quality of nursing education in the United Arab Emirates.

“Furthermore, the hospital’s Medical Simulation and Innovation Centre allows us to collaborate with several prestigious universities and teaching hospital partners in the UAE. The centre features highly advanced endoscopy and ultrasound simulators, as well as burn and injury simulators. The diverse range of simulators provides an ideal environment for training medical teams and developing their skills in various specialties,” she added.