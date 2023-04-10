As we get oldour bodies undergo natural changes that make us more vulnerable to disease and health disorders.

Therefore, it is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle, and this includes healthy eating habits.

Here are five easy tips to help seniors maintain healthy eating and promote healthy, active living.

Tips for healthy aging

Eat foods rich in calcium: Calcium is a vital nutrient that helps maintain strong, healthy bones and teeth. Low-fat dairy products, such as toned milk and leafy green vegetables, are excellent sources of calcium.

Add good fats to your diet: Unsaturated fats are important for keeping your heart and brain healthy. Therefore, it is advisable to reduce the consumption of saturated fats present in fatty foods, high-fat dairy products and meats. Instead, foods with unsaturated fats such as avocado, fish, and vegetable oils should be consumed.

Eat fibrous foods: High-fiber foods, such as raw fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, are excellent sources of nutrition and can prevent constipation. In addition, they supply the vitamins, minerals and nutrients that the body needs.

Lean proteins are essential: Protein is important for building muscle and possibly losing weight. Lean protein sources include white-fleshed fish, egg whites, and beans, among others. It is important to choose a variety of plant and animal sources for balanced nutrition.

Drink water and other healthy drinks: Water is important to prevent dehydration and can prevent brain fog, mood swings, overheating, constipation and kidney stones. Healthy drinks include low-fat or fat-free milk, unsweetened fortified milk alternatives, and 100% fruit or vegetable juices. It is important to enjoy these drinks within the recommended calorie limits.

It is important for seniors to talk with their doctor about how to eat well to maintain good health.

The doctor can make specific recommendations based on each individual’s medical history and personal health profile.