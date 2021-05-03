It is known that the lack of iron in the blood leads to the difficulty of oxygen access to the brain, which causes tremendous pressure on it, and many crises occur, there are 5 drinks classified as containing a very high percentage of iron, and anemia occurs when your body does not contain enough of Healthy red blood cells. There are many types of anemia, but the most common type is iron deficiency anemia.

According to “Sputnik”, red blood cells contain a protein called hemoglobin that is full of iron. When your body cannot produce the hemoglobin it needs to make enough red blood cells to deliver oxygen-rich blood throughout the body, anemia occurs.

Although anemia treatment plans are individualized, most require 150 to 200 mg of elemental iron per day.

Spinach juice:

One of the best drinks that are high in iron, in addition to being a good source of magnesium, vitamin C, vitamin K, and other vitamins and minerals.

Pumpkin juice

One of the best foods that contain a high percentage of iron in addition to the vitamins useful for treating anemia problems.

Prune juice

A cup of prune juice provides about 3 mg of iron, in addition to that, plums are rich in manganese, potassium, vitamin B6 and vitamin C.

Beet juice

This type is rich in iron and potassium, and it can be very effective in treating blood pressure.

Flaxseed and sesame

Each is high in iron, fiber, antioxidants, and protein.