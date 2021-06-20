Rumors about the existence of Resident Evil 4 Remake they are getting older. That the game is in development is practically a reality; Not only because of the comments that circulate on the networks, but because of the details that Capcom itself seems to be leaking. The last of them has been given thanks to Dead by Daylight, a game that Jill Valentine, Leon S. Kennedy and Nemesis have recently joined. And Leon has appeared both with his appearance in Resident Evil 2 and with his classic Resident Evil 4 design. Considering the long list of rumors, we want to offer a list of 6 details that we want in Resident Evil 4 Remake and that they take as a point starting Capcom’s job in Resident Evil Village.

6 details of Resident Evil 4 Remake that we do not want to miss:

1. Claire Redfield, Dr. Salvador and more news on the characters

One of the greatest successes of Resident Evil 8 has been to offer greater depth in its characters. Ethan Winters has become a fan favorite and Chris Redfield has followed the line that began with Resident Evil 6, showing a darker side than we were used to before. But not only the protagonists have shown a greater personality, but also the villains. The Four Lords have become quite a revelation and have set the course for new villains in the saga, who until now were little more than monsters.

Resident Evil 4 already had, at the time, the most emblematic antagonists. So it is likely that, following the Village line, Capcom delves deeper into them, their relationships and their motives. The dynamics that already appeared between Leon and Krauser or Leon and Salazar they will probably stick, perhaps with more frequent or dynamic encounters adapted to the tastes of today’s players. It is also likely that characters like Ashley graham, which barely counted or has the favor of the public, have a facelift and that others, like Ada Wong, maintain and expand their playable parts.

Will Ada Wong be like this in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

It’s even possible that, if the rumors are true, Claire Redfield will appear as a playable character in Resident Evil 4 Remake, offering new fronts to the story. It would also be very interesting if Capcom opted to delve into characters that we already met, such as Dr. Salvador, to tell us more details about them.

2. More varied combats

If there is something in which Resident Evil 4 stands out, it is in the variety of its combats. The confrontations did not leave moments of rest for the player, since the game is a continuous succession of quite complicated fights, with enemies, sub-bosses and bosses not to forget. But, given the work that Capcom has been doing with the latest games in the series, it is more than likely that Resident Evil 4 Remake will introduce changes in these confrontations. Some may stick around, like the head-to-head against Krauser or U3, while others may be remade completely, as would be the case with the heinous Rip-offs. Resident Evil 4 is known for its difficulty, so Capcom is likely to tailor the Resident Evil 4 Remake battles to current player tastes.

Even so, we bet on varied, intelligent confrontations that know how to take advantage of space and weapons for Resident Evil 4 Remake. For this, it will be essential to have a good arsenal of weapons. Resident Evil 4 is one of the games with the greatest diversity of weapons in the entire series. Capcom may still make changes to how to get them. Of course, let’s hope that the puzzles come back in style, because without a doubt they are one of the best points that the original Resident Evil 4 offers.

3. Semi open world and not so linear

Resident Evil 8 has been able to introduce those playable novelties that the leaks pointed to, quite successfully. The game is much more open than the previous ones were, and this may have inspired Resident Evil 4 Remake. Not only for its visual design and the very similar areas in which both games take place, but also from the playable plane.

Resident Evil 4 moved away from the purest survival horror to offer us a title practically of action; something that Resident Evil 8 has also offered. Therefore, it would not be strange that the world of Resident Evil 4 Remake was bigger than we met in 2004, with more interconnected zones and new zones. For example, Capcom may further develop the areas where we meet Luis Sera or vary the encounters with the Peddler, to offer a more Village-like perspective.

4. Connections with other games in the series

If you have played the previous two remakes and Resident Evil 8, it is very likely that you have noticed that certain details of the plots have changed the lore of the franchise. Such has been the case with the end of Resident Evil 8 or with Nemesis who, in Resident Evil 3 (2020), is not the product of a variation of the T Virus, but is derived directly from Las Plagas; virus that made its first appearance in Resident Evil 4.

Considering all these details, it is very likely that Resident Evil 4 Remake changes the story of its predecessor. Especially if, as rumors suggest, Claire Redfield appears in the game. In addition, it must be taken into account that Village has introduced new characters, such as El Duque, Elena or Luiza, which could lead to changes in those who would appear in Resident Evil 4 Remake, such as Luis Sera or El Buhonero.

We will also have to be very aware of Resident Evil Infinite Darkness. The series takes place a year after the events of Resident Evil 4 and one of the characters that will appear in it will be the same President Graham as the one in the game. So it is possible that the Netflix series will give some clues as to what Capcom is preparing for the remake.

5. Additional content

If the leaks are true, the content that already existed in Resident Evil 4 will be back. Thus, Resident Evil 4 Remake would have the main campaign starring Leon and partially by Ashley, in addition to all the added content of the original game. Others could be added, in case Claire or Dr. Salvador are confirmed as playable characters. In short, we could have the following additions: