Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The climate characteristics report for April issued by the National Center of Meteorology revealed that the influence of the Siberian high air force weakens during this month, and the region is also affected by the passage of extensions of air lows, and the sun continues its apparent movement towards the north, heading towards the Tropic of Cancer, as the day gradually lengthens in the northern hemisphere. Temperatures are gradually rising in most regions of the country, and average temperatures are increasing by 3-5 degrees during the month of April compared to the month of March. In detail, the Center’s report pointed out that this month is considered one of the months of the first transitional period, “spring,” and this period is characterized by the difference and speed of change in the distributions of atmospheric pressure in the lower layers of the atmosphere, and thus leads to rapid changes in weather conditions, and weakens the effect of the Siberian High. The region is also affected by the passage of extensions of atmospheric depressions in the upper and surface layers of the atmosphere from west to east, such as an extension of the Red Sea depression from the west or an extension of a depression from the east. If these depressions deepen, the amounts of clouds increase in some areas, with chances of rain falling.

The percentage of humidity in the air also decreases slightly during this month compared to the month of March, especially in the second half of it, although opportunities remain for fog and light fog to form in separate areas, especially during the first half of it, and its occurrence becomes less frequent in the second half.

Regarding temperatures, the report indicated that the average temperature ranges between 25 and 29°C, the average maximum temperature ranges between 32 and 36°C, while the average minimum temperature ranges between 20 and 23°C, and the highest recorded temperature was 46.9. °C on Ruwais in 2012, while the lowest temperature recorded on Jebel Jais was in 2013, which reached 5.0 °C.