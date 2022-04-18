Sinaloa.- The Secretary of Public Security of the State, Cristóbal Castañeda Camarillo, reported that when making a preliminary report of the security operation implemented during Easter 2022, what was there 5 deaths due to traffic accidentamong them the running over of the girl Heidi who died on the beach of Bellavista in Guasave.

He said they showed up 4 deaths by drowning, 6 intentional homicides and 4 suicides, which in sum are 19 people who lost their lives during this time.

He reported that there were 402 people detained and 988 traffic violations were applied in addition to having 12 water rescues, 237 stingray stings, 14 care for animal bites, and more than 40 care for intoxicated, ‘aguamala’ burns and sunburns on beaches and recreation centers.

In terms of traffic accidents, where the largest number occurred was in Culiacán with 47, Ahome with 44, Mazatlán with 25, Navolato with nine, Escuinapa with eight, concluded the Secretary of Public Security.

It is estimated that there were around two million 100 thousand people who attended the different tourist centers of the state. Compared to 2019, the incidents fell counting that year since the last two years there was a health emergency due to the pandemic.