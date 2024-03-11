Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

Press Split

A ski tour becomes a fatal trap for a family. Despite all efforts, five people can only be rescued dead – one person is still missing.

Zermatt – A deadly drama involving a ski touring group took place in the Swiss Alps. After the six ski tourers were initially considered missing, five of them have now been found dead. The Valais cantonal police announced in a statement on Monday (March 11th) that rescue workers had discovered their bodies on Sunday evening (March 10th) in the area of ​​the 3,706 meter high Tête Blanche.

“The sixth ski tourer has not yet been found. The search for him is still ongoing,” it said. A week earlier, another skier lost his life in Switzerland.

Death drama involving a ski touring group: Five dead people recovered – victims all apparently come from one family

Particularly tragic: According to information from the newspaper, all of the dead are said to be Le Nouvelliste belong to a family from the Swiss canton of Valais. It is said to be three brothers, her uncle and her cousin. The age of the six ski tourers was given as 21 to 58 years.

According to the authorities, the group had been traveling on the ski touring route between Zermatt and Arolla since Saturday morning (March 9). Since she did not arrive at her destination, a concerned relative raised the alarm. Stormy weather and the risk of avalanches initially made the deployment of rescue workers considerably more difficult.

Mountain rescuers and helicopters prepare to depart for Tête Blanche mountain in the Swiss Alps. Five ski tourers were missing in Switzerland and were found dead at night. © dpa/Wallis/Keystone cantonal police

The victims “did everything they could to survive,” said a police spokesman. “We saw that the ski tourers had tried to build a cave and protect themselves from the wind,” explained Anjan Truffer, head of rescue at Air Zermatt, Valais messengers. However, the temperatures were extremely low. It remained unclear how experienced the ski tourers were and what equipment they had with them. The rescue workers also tried everything to find the missing people alive.

Cause of death still unclear – avalanche or cold possible reasons

According to the police, a total of eight helicopters and dozens of mountain rescuers were deployed. “The cooperation between the individual organizations worked well,” said the police spokesman. In addition, cyber and IT specialists evaluated the data from the missing people's cell phones in order to locate them. “These analyzes made it possible to confirm the mountaineers’ likely whereabouts in the mountain,” the police said on Monday. Loud Le Nouvelliste The army air force and special cantonal police units were also deployed to rescue the missing ski tourers.

No information has been given for the time being on the cause of death of the five tourers found. An avalanche or freezing to death are suspected as possible causes that could have led to the deaths of the five people. According to Attorney General Béatrice Pilloud, the responsible public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the exact circumstances of the events.

Skiers in Austria were also in danger of losing their lives at the weekend. Two German holidaymakers were hit by an avalanche in Vorarlberg – one had to be resuscitated. (kh with dpa)