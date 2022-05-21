Five people were killed in an accident with a small passenger plane in southeastern France on Saturday afternoon, French media reported. There may also be a child among the victims, but that has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

According to local police, a small passenger plane of the Jodel D140 type crashed near the commune of Les Adrets in the department of Isère around 4.50 pm. The aircraft belonged to a flying club and had just taken off from an airport near the city of Grenoble, about 30 kilometers south-west of Les Adrets. The cause of the accident is not yet known.

During the recovery of the plane, five charred bodies were found, according to police. News website France Blue writes that eyewitnesses saw a sixth person jump from the plane. It is unclear where this person's body is. The local fire brigade has launched a major search and is combing the area around the crash with the help of search dogs, a drone and a helicopter. The presence of the sixth person has not yet been confirmed.

news site Le Dauphine Liberé writes that it would be a tourist ‘discovery flight’. This allows you to fly over the mountains in the vicinity within a maximum radius of 40 km.





