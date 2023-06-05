According to eyewitnesses, 3 men on a motorbike arrived at Isla Trinitaria in the south of the city and entered the house where they “fired several shots”.

“So far we have counted 5 dead and 8 wounded,” Colonel Fabari Montalvo told the press, explaining that one of the dead was a policeman who was shot several times in the head.

Ecuador is witnessing a wave of violence due to a conflict between gangs involved in drug trafficking.

Faced with this violence, President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency on March 3 for 60 days in 3 provinces.

And Guayaquil, which is considered a commercial center in Ecuador and the center for shipping the bulk of the drugs, is one of the regions with the greatest prevalence of crime.