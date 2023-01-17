Mexico.- On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the inhabitants of the state of Sinaloa woke up to bullets, explosions and the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán Lópezson of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, in what was called ‘The Culiacanazo 2’.

This time, contrary to the previous ‘Black Thursday’, already The first corrido of Culiacanazo 2.0 was published on the YouTube channel ‘Yoel Herrera Official’. The clip is named ‘January 5 (The Mouse 2) – Yoel Herrera’ and accumulates less than 5 thousand reproductions in a couple of days.

“As usual, another Thursday has already passed and no matter how much they doubt me again, they have already trusted themselves, the government is well within reach, just look where I am,” is heard in the first verse of the song.

After describing an armed confrontation of doubtful veracity, the vocalist mentioned the phrase: “they are going to want to grab me, but the same and it is not forever”, as if the narrator of the story was Ovidio ‘El Ratón’ Guzmán himself Lopez.

The YouTube channel Yoel Herrera has dozens of songs published, most of them corridos tumbados or songs related to that type of sound, with ‘No Existirá’ and the album ‘San tumbado’ being the ones that have accumulated the most views with more than 53,000 and 13 thousand respectively.

Let us remember that Ovidio Guzmán is being held in the ‘El Altiplano’ prison, where he awaits a response to his legal situation. It is not yet known if he will stand trial in Mexico or be extradited to the United States.