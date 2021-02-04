The United Arab Emirates is 5 days away from writing its name in letters of light in the records of human history as the fifth country in the world to successfully reach Mars.

If the UAE succeeds in reaching Mars from the first attempt, the country will have achieved a global achievement that exceeds the success rate of reaching the orbit of the Red Planet, which historically does not exceed 50%.

The eyes of the world await hope

Millions of people in the UAE, the Arab world, the Islamic world and the scientific community around the world turn to the “Hope Probe” as part of the Emirates Project to explore Mars, which is only 5 days away from reaching Mars’ orbit on Tuesday, February 9th at 7:42 pm UAE time, And this is in the first mission led by an Arab or Islamic country to explore the planets, amidst a state of anticipation and waiting for the fate of this mission, which carries with it the hopes and aspirations of the people of more than 56 Arab and Islamic countries to reach for the first time the orbit of the Red Planet, noting that there will be a live broadcast of an arrival event The probe is at seven o’clock in the evening, transmitted by television stations, Internet sites and social media platforms.

Final stage challenges

With the “Probe of Hope”, which launched its space flight on the twentieth of July 2020, approaching 493 million kilometers from reaching its final station around the orbit of Mars, the Mars mission, which has an unprecedented scientific mission globally, is facing its most difficult, accurate and complex stage, which is the stage of entry to Mars’ orbit.

The probe has successfully completed, since its launch about 7 months ago from the Japanese base Tanagashima on board the H2A missile, two stages: the launch stage and the early operations stage, and is now on the verge of completing the third stage, which is “navigation in space”, which took longer. A period of time, during which it successfully conducted 3 precise maneuvers to direct the probe to be on the most accurate path to reach its destination, before starting after 5 days / on the ninth of February 2021 / the fourth and most difficult, accurate and dangerous stage, which is the stage of entering the orbit of Mars, followed by two stages, namely entry To the scientific orbit and then the scientific stage.

27 Mins Blind & Self Control

The difficulty, accuracy and danger of the fourth stage of the probe’s journey, the “entry stage to Mars”, lies in the fact that the probe will operate autonomously and without human intervention, reducing its average speed of 121 thousand kilometers per hour to 18 thousand kilometers per hour within 27 minutes during which communication with the probe will be interrupted. Temporarily … and the biggest challenge in these minutes is the delay of the probe’s connection with the earth station in Al Khawaneej in Dubai during this critical period, which is called the “27 minutes blind”, as the probe handles all its challenges during this period in an autonomous manner, and in the event of more than two breakdowns. Of the “Delta V” reversible thrusters that the probe uses in the process of slowing its speed, this will cause the probe to be lost in deep space or shatter, and in both cases it cannot be recovered.

Hardware recheck

Since this stage is considered the most dangerous in the entire mission of the probe, after its successful completion and the return to contact with the probe again, all systems and subsystems of the probe will be re-examined and tested before moving to the next two phases, “moving to the scientific orbit” and then the “scientific stage” during which the probe will cross Its scientific equipment collects and sends data about the red planet, and each of these stages has its own nature, specific challenges and multiple risks that require dealing with them with precision, efficiency and skill on the part of the work team.

Contact Al Khawaneej Center

The team of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project “The Hope Probe” communicates with the probe through the ground control center in Al Khawaneej in Dubai, and the communication with the probe after it reaches the scientific stage is two to three times a week, and the duration of each time is 6 to 8 hours a day, noting that the delay in Contact due to the distance ranging from 11 to 22 minutes, in order to send commands to the probe and its scientific apparatus, as well as to receive the scientific data that the probe collects throughout a full Martian year / 687 days with the calculations of the planet / .. The ground control center has been equipped at the highest level to carry out With this mission through the young national cadres.

A qualitative historical achievement

The Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency Sarah Bint Youssef Al-Amiri said: The successful arrival of the Al-Amal probe to this stage of its historic space mission to explore Mars is a qualitative achievement for the UAE, regardless of the outcome of the critical minutes that the probe will encounter before entering the orbit of the capture around Mars. We are proud of the team of young national cadres, and of what the arms and minds of the sons and daughters of the nation have accomplished under the umbrella of the UAE project to explore Mars.

She added: We are confident that the UAE project to explore Mars, “Probe of Hope”, will be crowned with success, especially since it has managed to overcome many difficult challenges since it was launched as an idea in the ministerial retreat in 2014, through the design, implementation and construction of the probe at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and then its transfer. The launch station in Japan in light of the global outbreak of the new Corona virus (Covid 19) and the consequent precautionary measures and closure of airports and ports around the world, in a journey that took 83 hours by land, air and sea.

She said: We are all confident that the Hope Probe will continue its busy journey of overcoming difficulties and challenges and turning the impossible into possible thanks to the unlimited support of the wise leadership and the efforts of the sons and daughters of the UAE from the young national cadres working on the project, leading to the culmination of this mission with success, God willing.

Inventory the challenges and risks

In turn, the director of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, “The Hope Probe”, Eng. Omran Sharaf, said that since the beginning of the design and development of the Hope Probe, the work team has limited the challenges and risks that the probe may face during its journey to Mars or upon its arrival to the orbit of the Red Planet. The team has also developed many scenarios to deal with These challenges, but this does not prevent the possibility of exposing the probe to any emergency conditions that may affect the success of its exploration mission.

He added that the approach of the Hope Probe to Mars’ orbit 7 months after its deep space journey, and it covered a distance of 493 million kilometers, is not the end of the journey, but rather the beginning of the most dangerous and accurate stages of the probe’s mission, given that it is the first time that the fully manufactured probe system has been used. No part of it has been purchased, and we are confident that the tireless efforts of the team over 7 years will be crowned with success.

Strategic initiative

It is noteworthy that the UAE project to explore Mars, “Probe of Hope”, is a national strategic initiative announced by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.” On July 16, 2014, the UAE – upon the success of the Hope Probe mission – would be the fifth country in the world to reach Mars in implementation of the qualitative scientific program it has to explore the Red Planet.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center has been mandated by the UAE government to manage and implement all phases of the project, while the Emirates Space Agency is responsible for the overall supervision of the project.

The Hope probe was launched successfully on July 20, 2020, and the probe will provide the first comprehensive study of the climate of Mars and its different layers of atmosphere when it reaches the red planet on February 9, 2021, coinciding with the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the United Arab Emirates.

The goals of the “Probe of Hope” – upon its successful arrival to its orbit around the Red Planet – include providing an integrated picture of the Martian atmosphere for the first time in human history, which will help scientists gain a deeper understanding of the reasons for the transformation of Mars from a planet similar to Earth to a planet with a dry atmosphere And tough .. Understanding the atmosphere of Mars will help us better understand the planet Earth and other planets, and thus investigate opportunities for living in outer space and build human settlements on other planets.

The Hope probe collects more than 1000 gigabytes of new data on Mars, which is deposited in a scientific data center in the UAE, and the scientific team of the project will index and analyze this data that will be available to humanity for the first time, and then share it for free with the scientific community interested in Mars science. Around the world in order to serve human knowledge.

The strategic objectives of the project are to develop a strong national space program, build highly qualified Emirati human resources in the field of space technology, develop knowledge, scientific research and space applications that benefit humanity, establish a sustainable knowledge-based economy, promote diversification and encourage innovation, and elevate the UAE’s position in the race. Space to expand the scope of benefits, enhance the UAE’s efforts in the field of scientific discoveries, and forge international partnerships in the space sector to enhance the UAE’s position.

The Hope Probe also carries messages of pride, hope and peace to the Arab region and aims to renew the golden age of Arab discoveries.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

