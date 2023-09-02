The British “Sky Sports” network said that Liverpool rejected the second offer of 150 million pounds sterling (about 188 million US dollars).

The Saudi team had previously submitted an initial offer of 100 million pounds sterling (about 150 million US dollars), which was rejected.

“The club’s position remains exactly the same. We cannot sell Salah. There is nothing else to say,” Liverpool coach, German Jurgen Klopp, said on Friday.

“New Historical Show”

Sky Sports quoted a source close to Al-Ittihad as saying that the club is ready to pay up to 200 million pounds (about 250 million US dollars) to sign Mohamed Salah.

The source added that federation officials are “optimistic,” noting that they “will try again.”

In the event that the “Reds” agree, Salah will become the most expensive player in history, surpassing the Brazilian star Neymar da Silva, who moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in a record deal of 198 million pounds sterling.

The summer Mercato period in the English Premier League ended on Friday evening. On the other hand, Saudi Professional League clubs can still make contracts until September 7, before the transfer window closes.