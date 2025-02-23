The Royal Decree approved the month of June 2023 by the Government establishes a paid permit of A total of five days to the care of family members or cohabiting in Spain. Despite being one of the star measures of the Package of Initiatives raised by the Ministry of Social Rights and 2030 Agenda of the Government of Spain, many Spaniards continue to have doubts about the application of the permit. What exactly does the new legislation contemplate? Do they count on the days of the weekend? Who can enjoy this paid permit? These are all the details of this permit to favor labor and family conciliation.

This permit is conceived to improve the conciliation capacity of those workers with relatives or cohabiting in charge, in the event of hospitalization, accident, serious illness or surgical intervention that requires household rest. That is, it extends the limits that until last year set the statute of workers in its article 37.3: a license with the right to remuneration for two days for income for Family Hospitalization until the second degree of consanguinity or affinity.

Who can host the 5 -day permission?

An extension of rights that was motivated by the EU demand for transposing Directive 2019/1158as the Government pointed out in the BOE in June 2023, and that in practice is an improvement of the conditions “relative to the conciliation of family life and professional life of parents and caregivers. ” In this sense, absolutely Any worker can benefit from this permitregardless of what the sectorial agreement of your company manifests, since it is a standard included in the modified text of the Workers’ Statute (the higher norm).

Remuneration for hospital admission: working or natural days?

Another quite frequent doubt is from when and until when the five days of the paid permission are counted. For example, if the license begins on Thursday and the company’s schedule does not contemplate on Saturdays and Sundays as working, when should the five -day period end? Since use they remember that paid permits They are counted on working daysthat is, only those days in which the company has activity, well set by its own statutes, is taken into account.

Or, failing that, by the statute of workers, according to which the working days are from Monday to Friday by default, unless the company’s activity sector so requires (as on Saturdays in trade). And what happens if you are forced to start your permission on Sunday, for example? Since use they reiterate that, “in the event that the causative fact takes place in a festive or non -working day, the calculation of permits The first working day will begin following the one in which the causative fact (the cause) that entitles the permission is produced ”. That is, they cannot discount days of permission if you start it on Sunday or festive.

Now one Judgment of the National Court It clarifies everything. The Social Court of the National Court has issued a sentence in which it determines that the 5 days of permission for various cases of family disease, accident or hospitalization, approved in the Royal Decree-Law 5/2023, should be considered as days as days skillful, not natural. The ruling, which has been reported on Friday, clarifies thus and for the first time How the days should be computed of this new permit, as well as the permission for the death of a family, of two days, which must also be understood as skilled.

When should this paid permit be enjoyed?

Another issue to consider is: should I start enjoying this right the same day of hospitalization of a relative, for example? The answer is not necessarily. Following an example similar to the previous one, The hospitalization permission of a relative must be counted from the first working day; That is, if the income occurs on Sunday, and the usual day begins on Monday, the permit will begin that day, and not on Sunday.

Similarly, the light of the prior jurisprudence in paid permits, since use it is indicated that it is not mandatory to take the paid permit immediately in case the hospitalization lasts more than five days. That is, the worker can choose which time or period is more critical for absent from work and serve a relative or cohabiting, unless the collective agreement of the company dictates a specific date to do so.