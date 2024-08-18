Home World

From: Nadja Goldhammer

Press Split

Dating can be fun, but it can also be quite tedious. © Depositphotos/Imago

The latest trends in dating: What is currently popular and what should be avoided? A few things really make you sit up and take notice.

Dating can be really confusing these days, especially when trends are constantly changing. Even though there are many reasons to throw in the towel and To stay singleyou shouldn’t give up straight away. There are definitely trends that are steering the dating life of singles in a positive direction. Here is a brief overview of current dating trends that you should remember:

1. Slow Dating

A growing number of people are consciously taking time to really get to know and understand their potential partner before entering into a relationship. Slow dating means taking things slower and focusing on deep conversations and real connections. Can you handle that or do we need to send you to Too Hot to Handle too?

2. Benching

Unfortunately, benching is still very common. It’s when someone strings you along while he or she explores other options. You’re put off but never given clear signals. Don’t get involved – you deserve someone who really wants you.

3. Say goodbye to ghosting

The era of sudden disappearances is over! Open and honest communication is on the rise. If the chemistry isn’t right, it will be communicated openly and respectfully. This is not only fair, but allows both parties to move on more quickly.

4. Orbiting

At the Orbiting After the end of a relationship or a flirtation, a person remains constantly present in your online environment – they like your posts, watch your stories, but never contact you directly. This often leaves an uncomfortable feeling and prevents you from really being able to move on.

5. Mindful Dating

Mindfulness also plays an important role in dating. It’s about living in the present moment, listening carefully and not putting too many expectations into every encounter. Mindful dating helps you to really find out if someone is right for you.

6. Paper clipping

This trend refers to the behavior of people who suddenly contact you again after a long period of silence, just to show their presence for a short time. Most of the time, they have no real interest in reconnecting – they just want to know if you are still available.

7. Val-Core Dating

The concept of “Val-Core Dating” is put into practice by singles looking for partners who are actively involved in political and social issues. This trend reflects the need to share not only personal but also social values ​​in a relationship. Otherwise, you can once again show your date the give many reasons why you should ABSOLUTELY vote for the AfD. Not.

8. Fleabagging

Fleabagging means that you keep going out with the wrong people, even though you know they are not good for you. This can become a habit and keep you trapped in a toxic spiral. It is important to recognize your patterns and break them. Where does the name come from? If you don’t know, please watch the masterclass series “Fleabag” immediately.

9. Solo dates

It may sound strange, but more and more people are consciously taking time for themselves – whether in a café, at the cinema or on a walk. Solo dates boost your self-confidence and help you to be independent and content before you get involved in a relationship.

10. Love Bombing

This is when you are showered with attention, compliments and gifts at the beginning of a relationship – only to be suddenly dropped as soon as you are emotionally invested. Love bombing is extremely manipulative and can cause great emotional damage.

It’s easy to fall into toxic patterns when dating. But there are many positive trends that show that dating culture is moving in a positive direction. At the end of the day, listen to your gut and never lose sight of yourself. You deserve to be treated with respect and love – and that should always be the standard, regardless of what trend is in!

Do you want to read more about dating? Then check out these articles here: