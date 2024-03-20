Home page World

From: Michelle Anskeit

A pink European Championship jersey becomes a bestseller and there is so much anti-government that a ban had to be imposed in Bavaria. The real men are in danger of extinction.

Men are facing increasingly severe threats around the world. There are feminist films like Barbie that empower women and now also a pink away jersey for this year's European Football Championships. What's particularly shocking is that this pink DFB jersey has had the best sales start ever!

The pink jersey is NOT MALE! © IMAGO/Jürgen Kessler

Given the growing threats to fragile masculinity, it is of course important to do something about them. An incredibly important step that helps address the world's current problems is the gender ban in Bavaria. Where would we end up if we cared about irrelevant problems like achieving the climate goal or inclusion in playgrounds?

That's exactly why we have to continue to be on our guard and be clear about the threats that masculinity is still exposed to here in Germany. After all, you and I know that the… American Psychological Association was definitely just lying when she found out in 2018 that the traditional image of men was psychologically harmful.

So listen carefully and see what else could break your fragile masculinity.

Note: This article addresses the topic of suicide.

1. Eat a vegan diet

From lists like this 20 vegan supermarket products that should become second nature to you, you need to stay away if you're a REAL man. Because as we all know, REAL men only eat meat! Preferably fresh from the animal. BLOODY!

Don’t be one of these “vegans”! © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

2. Not being the main breadwinner in the family

The women go gathering and the men hunt. It's always been that way, right? So forget about that Stories from women who earn more than their husbands.

But if that's the case for you, then you can't tell anyone. Afterwards someone else gets upset about it It has been proven that women who earn more also take on a lot more care work.

A man who does the housework or looks after the children? Stop me! © Westend61/IMAGO

3. Wear dresses or skirts

Yes, there are Men who claim that it's liberating to wear a skirt sometimes. But they are definitely lying! After all, you're not a member of a traditional Scottish band, are you? So please leave it alone. Otherwise someone might think that you don't adhere to the clothing standards of 100 years ago.

Actually, you can only dress like that if your masculinity is important to you. © IMAGO / Andreas Berheide

4. Go to the urologist and generally get preventive care

So you're telling me you're letting a doctor touch your crown jewels just to make sure you don't have any potentially life-threatening illnesses? Haha, I can see your manhood breaking before me!

Just ask yourself: Do you want to be A REAL MAN? Or do you want to LIVE LONG?

Only effeminate LOSERS go to the doctor! © Adobe Stock

5. Ask for help or go to therapy

Now let's be clear: Would you like to talk about your problems with professionally trained experts and actually work on them, or would you rather just bathe in ice water and go hiking with heavy luggage?

The answer is very clear: The boot camps that will make you a MALE beast thanks to brutal tasksare definitely the better method!

In the great 3-day men's boot camps, the participants reflect on their “real values” and bury their “inner bitch”. © Wavebreak Media Ltd/IMAGO

We can deliberately ignore the fact that, according to the National Institute of Mental Health Suicide rates among men have been rising steadily since 2000.

And so now let's be serious and like that American Psychological Association already said: clinging too strongly to the traditional image of men is toxic and can harm you and others. It's okay to break out of these outdated values. And if you're struggling with this or other issues, it's okay to get help:

At the Telephone counseling You can contact us anonymously on 0800/111 0 111, 0800/111 0 222 or 116 123. There is also the option to sign up for the Online pastoral care to register.