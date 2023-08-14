FromFelicitas Breschendorf close

Beer, carrot oil and even drugs: For the perfect summer look, people resort to the craziest means. Doctors warn.

After cool weeks in the middle of summer, the heat is back in mid-August 2023. We can unpack our swimming trunks again and drive to the lake. Finally lying in the sun, reading a book, relaxing, many are happy. Others, lounging on their towels, have a different goal: the perfectly tanned body.

5 unhealthy tanning trends on TikTok

Heat is dangerous for the skin. Everyone now knows that sunbathing can be carcinogenic. Whether we blush or tan, both are harmful to our bodies. Despite this, people take extreme measures to look better or more summery in their eyes.

There are tanning trends on TikTok that couldn’t be more absurd. BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA shows you five of them, but warns against imitating them:

1. Beer tan

No, it’s not a joke. Some people use beer for a TikTok trend to get a tan. They believe the hops in beer stimulate skin cells to produce melanin. Melanin is the substance that makes us tan. The connection between beer and tan has not yet been proven. The doctor Christoph Specht comments RTL news his doubts. According to him, “the cosmetics industry uses hops because they are said to even inhibit melanin production.”

But even if it’s true that beer makes you tan, the doctor recognizes a danger: “What do we do then […] What we don’t know is whether it can also cause cancer, like UV-A and UV-B radiation.”

Another problem is that many TikTokers spill beer on themselves without using sunscreen first. “Especially when you only use beer and no SPF [Anm. der Redaktion: Sonnenschutzfaktor] it can damage the skin!” says doctor Timm Golük style book.

He warns that even those who smear themselves with sunscreen before the beer shower must wait until it has worn off. One can imagine why: The sticky brown liquid washes the protection out again.

2. Brown with carrot oil

Beer isn’t the only liquid that actually belongs on the shelf but is used for tanning. Some people mix carrot oil and baby oil together and apply it to the body. Here, too, the hope is to tan faster and more intensely.

Influencers who present the mixture, in contrast to the beer tan, explicitly point out that you should apply lotion before use. The influencer Leon, who explains skin care at @xskincare on Instagram, proves that preventive care is of no use in this case. Under UV light, he first applies carrot oil and baby oil to his skin and then sunscreen.

In the video (see below) you can see that the cream comes off with the oil. That’s because UV filters are oil-soluble, Leon explains. Anyone who uses carrot oil for tanning is therefore completely at the mercy of the sun. Aside from that, the carrot oil can irritate the skin. “I know it’s just being nice, but it’s just a dangerous trend.”

3. Basking asshole

Last year, #perinneumsunning and #genitalsunning trended on TikTok. TikTokers stretched their perineum, the dam between the anus and penis or vulva, against the sun. The misconception: Sunbathing the genitals can increase sexual desire. A doctor warned at the time that #genitalsunning can lead to skin cancer.

4. Sunburn Tattoos

A tattoo without needles? Sunburn tattoos make that possible. TikToker: Inside, before tanning, they draw a design on their skin with sunscreen. After sunbathing, these remain as a white imprint on the brown skin.

“I can’t believe this trend is still here,” says skincare expert Li, who shares skincare tips with partner Lou on TikTok. The reason for their concern is obvious: instead of just covering the area where the tattoo will be, we need to apply lotion all over to protect ourselves from the sun.

More on the topic: Your tattoos itch in the heat? We’ll explain why.

5. Drug “Melanoton 2”

There’s a trend in the US where people tan without going out in the sun. You are taking a drug called ‘Melanoton 2’, which makes melatonin in the body. In contrast to the beer tan, this actually works in this case, as doctors report.

But the problem is that it works. Because melatonin is a carcinogenic substance that makes tanning so dangerous in the first place. Several doctors on TikTok therefore warn of the drug. For example Maddie Massy-Westropp (@madsfromlab) calling the trend “creepy” (more creepy TikTok trends here).

The drug leads to changes in the skin, new birthmarks could appear, older ones change. “After just a few applications, it is sometimes associated with melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer,” says Massy-Westropp.

Side effects of “Melatonin 2” are also:

nausea

Excessive yawning

Persistent erections

Hacks that won’t help you get a tan but will help you survive this damn heat are here.

Rubric list image: © Screenshots TikTok @georgedutraferea/ @summer_girl_2022_/ Collage BuzzFeed News Germany