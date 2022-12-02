United Kingdom.- The Prince of Wales, Williamis first in line to the British throne, is the eldest son of King Charles III and the late Lady Di.

William of Wales He is 40 years old, he was born on September 4, 1982 and in 2011 he married Kate MiddletonWale’s princess.

Guillermo is one of the most beloved members of the Royal family, he has always been a man who is jealous and shy of his privacy, and it is also said that he fell in love with Kate Middleton at first sight, and after their romantic engagement the couple received the title of Dukes of Cambridge, which will lead them to become the kings of England sooner or later.

Despite the fact that His Highness is one of the best-known figures in the world, there are still secrets and curious facts about Guillermo, which is why Debate brings you 5 things you didn’t know about the prince.

1.- Your full name

Princess Diana and King Charles III decided to name their first child after William Arthur Philip Louis, despite the fact that he is known as William, and his mother called him ‘Wombat’.

2.- What I dreamed of when I was a child

Thanks to the fact that Lady Di managed to educate her children as normal as possible, William had the dream of wanting to become a policeman or an astronaut.

3.- He has a scar from an accident

When Guillermo was 13 years old, he had an accident while playing golf with one of his classmates, for which he had to be admitted to the hospital for a fractured skull, which is why he has a scar on his forehead.

4.- How he met his wife

William met Kate when he was a university student at St Andrews, and it is said that as soon as he saw her while she was taking part in a benefit show he fell head over heels in love.

The beginning of their relationship was hidden by all that it meant to be part of royalty, but when their courtship came to light, it stole the attention of the media around the world.

5.- Admire Cindy Crawford

When William of Wales was young, he admired the beautiful supermodel, Cindy Crawford, even Lady Di once invited her to the palace so they could meet her.