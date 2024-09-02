Serbia is preparing to face Spain in the first round of the Nations League, a duel that promises intensity and good football. Although Serbia is not usually on the list of favourites in international competitions, the team has shown constant growth in recent years, becoming a rival to be reckoned with. Below, we present five interesting facts that you may not have known about the Serbian national team.
Serbia inherited the rich football tradition of the former Yugoslavia, a team that was known for its talent and attacking style of play. However, following the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, Serbia had to rebuild its football identity from scratch. The Serbian national team initially competed under the flag of Serbia and Montenegro, before debuting as Serbia in 2006. Since then, they have worked hard to reposition themselves as an emerging power in European football.
Serbia has produced a wealth of players who have made their mark in Europe’s top leagues. From Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidić to Fenerbahce star Dusan Tadić, Serbian footballers have proven their quality and versatility in elite teams. Currently, players such as Aleksandar Mitrović and Sergej Milinković-Savić are the team’s mainstays, bringing their experience and competitive level that make them standout figures in their respective leagues.
The Serbian national team is known for its combative, physical and defensively organised style of play. This approach has been a consistent feature over the years and is one of the reasons why Serbia has become an increasingly difficult team to play against, especially in international competitions. Under coach Dragan Stojković, Serbia have sought to balance their defensive solidity with greater creativity in attack, seeking to maximise the talents of their midfielders and forwards.
Although Serbia has not had much success in international competitions, it has managed to qualify for several World Cups and European Championships. At the 2018 World Cup, they competed in a tough group and although they failed to advance to the next round, they made a good impression by beating Costa Rica and putting in a solid performance against Brazil. Qualifying for Qatar 2022 with a key victory over Portugal on the final day of the qualifying group has been one of their most notable recent achievements. And at Euro 2024, they lost in the Group Stage.
Serbia has placed a strong emphasis on developing young talent through its academies and youth teams. This has resulted in a steady stream of promising youngsters who are beginning to excel in both their domestic league and in leagues abroad. In 2015, Serbia’s U-20 team surprised the world by winning the FIFA U-20 World Cup, beating more renowned teams and establishing themselves as a breeding ground for perhaps great players for the future.
