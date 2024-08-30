Another edition of the Young Classic between Blue Cross and Americaprecisely the last grand final that has given the Liga MX in the past Clausura 2024. The duel will be next Saturday, August 31 at the Sports City Stadiumfor Matchday 6 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
Both teams come to this match with different paths, as La Máquina won 0-2 Querétaro in it Corregidora Stadium to be the leader of the semester with 13 points, while the Eagles, surprisingly, were defeated 0-1 by Puebla on capital soil, remaining in twelfth position with six units.
We give you five predictions for this clash of 'greats'.
When it comes to a duel with a lot of intensity, friction and passion, it is normal that the leg is put harder, that the complaints come from both sides and that the referee can get carried away by the pressure, giving out cards or signaling maximum penalties, without forgetting that in their last match of the grand final, everything was decided with a controversial play, a penalty in favor of the azulcremas. What would make it even more possible for there to be controversy would be if Marco Ortiz The referee who has already been pointed out as someone who benefits those from Coapa ends up being chosen for the match.
Yes, La Máquina is leading the semester and has had great continuity under the Argentinean command. Martin Anselmibut with all that, it seems that the Celestes really get scared when they face the Americanists, since sometimes they forget to play well. Added to this, those from La Noria continue to be inconsistent when they go forward, with the lack of forcefulness being their greatest weakness, as they demonstrated against Querétaro where they had countless opportunities to make the score bigger. Because of all this, they could split the points in the end.
Continuing with the theme of the lack of forcefulness, if really Angel Sepulvedathe Greek Giorgos Giakoumakis, Uriel Antuna and company really do create danger, possibly the goalkeeper of the blue-cream team will prevent the goal from falling on more than one occasion. On the other side, the Colombian of the sky-blue team has become a pillar, preventing them from conceding more goals, he even added his fourth clean sheet against the Gallos, but against the feathered team it could seem difficult for him not to fall. In the end, both will prevent goals from being shouted in different plays.
In Coapa they are experiencing several injuries, one of the most worrying is that of the Uruguayan Sebastian Cacereswho had a head injury in the last match and had to be taken to the hospital immediately because it caused him severe back pain. Instead, he was admitted Ramon Juarezremembering that the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky will be out for the rest of the tournament. And while they could enable Israel Reyes As a centre-back, he is more secure than the Brazilian André Jardine continue leaving him as a right back. It is not seen as viable either Emilio Lara appear in the starting eleven due to the drop in level he is experiencing.
In itself it is a classic and then Blue Cross aims to stay at the top and America to return to victory after having fallen against the modest Pueblawhich led to him being booed by his fans who said he made a fool of himself, so the pressure will be even greater for both institutions. It has already been said that in these duels the leg is put in hard, so we will possibly see several being painted yellow, even a red could appear. There are several temperamental elements that get carried away by euphoria like the Colombian Willer Ditta, Antunathe Uruguayans Brian Rodriguez and Ignacio Rivero, Christian Calderonthe Paraguayan Richard Sanchez, Henry Martinamong others.
