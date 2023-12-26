The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has set 5 criteria for Dubai Government civilian employees to receive the performance bonus approved by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, which will be disbursed before the end of this year.

The Executive Director of the Policies and Programs Sector at the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Iman bin Khatam, explained that the department has adopted 5 criteria that must be met for the employee to receive the reward, which are: “The employee must be a qualified civilian employee. It will be disbursed according to the results of the performance evaluation for the year 2022, provided that it is not less than The employee’s period of service is one year on December 31, 2022. No disciplinary measures have been issued against the employee during the last 6 months from the date of approval. The employee must have a performance evaluation of no less than grade 3, “Meets Expectations and Above.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, had approved, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, the disbursement of a performance bonus to civilian employees in government agencies. Subject to the Dubai Government Human Resources Law No. 8 of 2018, in the amount of 152 million dirhams, the bonus is granted to qualified civil employees according to the criteria specified by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department.

Regarding determining the amount of the bonus, Bin Khatam explained that it was determined according to the evaluation levels, and based on the employee’s basic salary at the time the bonus was approved. The bonus will be disbursed before the end of the current year, and it will be circulated to government agencies to determine the percentages due to each employee.

