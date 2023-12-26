The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has set five criteria for government civilian employees to receive the performance bonus, which was approved by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to be disbursed before the end of this year.

The Executive Director of the Policy and Programs Sector at the Department, Iman Bin Khatam, confirmed in a telephone interview on Noor Dubai Radio yesterday that the Department has adopted five criteria for the employee to receive the reward, which are that it be disbursed according to the results of the performance evaluation for the year 2022, and that the employee be a qualified civilian employee. His period of service must not be less than one year on December 31, 2022, and no disciplinary measures have been issued against him during the last six months from the date of accreditation, and he must have obtained a performance evaluation of no less than the third degree (meets expectations) and above.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, approved the disbursement of a performance bonus to civilian employees in government agencies subject to the Dubai Government Human Resources Law. With an amount of 152 million dirhams.

With regard to determining the value of the reward, Bin Khatam confirmed that the evaluation levels should be taken into account and that it should be disbursed based on the employee’s basic salary. She also confirmed that the reward would be disbursed before the end of the current year.