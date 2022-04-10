The World Cup is the best showcase in the field of football. Great soccer players who had been breaking it in their country, showed a bit of their talent in this contest and flew to fame. we remember 5 players who broke it in the 1994 World Cup in the United States.
The Burrito He already broke it in River in 1994, but the World Cup allowed him to be seen in the rest of the Planet. With No. 17 on her back, she had the responsibility of replacing Maradona in the match against Greece and -after his suspension- against Bulgaria and Romania. It would be the first of three world championships for him.
A 22 year old named Demetrius Albertini He was one of the best players that Italy had on their way to the world runner-up. The midfielder, who played for AC Milan, played in all 7 games of the tournament. Later, he was in France 1998.
The Netherlands in the 1994 World Cup in the United States had a player base that played for Ajax. Among them were Edwin van der Sar, Danny Blind, Dennis Bergkamp, Ronald Koeman and Aron Winter, but the one who attracted the most attention was the winger chosen as the best young player of the tournament. Overseas.
With his dreadlocks in the wind and amazing speed, the Swedish striker was one of the stars of Sweden, which reached a historic third place. Larson he was 22 years old, he was a Feyernoord player and he was Bulgaria’s executioner in the match for third place
The 1994 World Cup in the United States was the first in which Nigeria participated, with a generation that would set fire to football in their country. Among several players who would go far, he appeared okochawith 20 years and the N ° 10 on the back.
The midfielder, who worked for Eintracht Frankfurt, would later be Olympic Gold and would also play in the 1998 French Cup and the 2002 Korea-Japan Cup.
