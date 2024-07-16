The 2024 Copa América has ended, the Argentine national team has once again been crowned champions and has become two-time champions. Several footballers took advantage of the competition to show the world that they are aware that the transfer market is still open and that they could take a leap forward in their careers by changing clubs.
He was one of the great revelations of this edition of the Copa America. He had an excellent performance throughout the tournament and in the final he was one of the highest points of the Colombian team. He is currently a player for Palmeiras, a club that is already aware that the transfer market has him in its sights and, although his release clause is 20 million dollars, he has several suitors who want his transfer. Among them are Fiorentina, Villarreal and Fulham.
The 24-year-old Uruguayan winger is one of the jewels of Uruguay. He is a Toluca player but has made the most of the competition to show himself to the world by scoring goals, providing assists and winning the MVP award on two occasions. In his case, he is already in the sights of teams in Serie A and the Premier League who have been following him for some time.
Before the start of the Copa América, Koné was already wanted by Olympique de Marseille. However, his performance in this competition made his arrival to the French club official from Watford, where he had four goals and three assists in 46 games.
The Canadian surprised everyone in this competition. He received the recognition he deserved for his ability to attack and create space, he scored goals, he knew how to drive his rivals crazy with his mobility and he will undoubtedly be sought after by some teams. He currently plays for Nashville SC in Major League Soccer.
He is 25 years old, plays for Genk in Belgium and has a contract with the club until December 2026. The man could easily change clubs since he was one of Colombia’s stars in this Cup, despite having had the bad luck of participating in the play that led to the goal in the final. The market could set its sights on him.
