To get greedy! Car gifts that warm us up.

Granted. Most of the gifts on this list are out of reach for most of us. But there’s nothing wrong with dreaming away a bit with a glass of red or white in hand, right? We found 5 car gifts for you that make us warm ourselves.

Porsche 911 GT3 sound bar

If you have this hanging on the wall at home you know how to amaze all your friends. Having a sound bar in the living room is always a good idea. Then do it right right away, right? This soundbar from Porsche Design resembles the exhaust system of a 911 GT3. Only costs you € 8,990. This is a limited edition. 500 of the soundbar will be made.

BMW LGND by Puma

A gift for yourself that you enjoy every day. Shoes! The BMW LGND sneaker is made in collaboration with Puma. This pair of shoes is inspired by the BMW M4 CSL. The sneakers will be available in two colours, a nod to the BMW M Motorsport liveries. Shoe size 39 to 47 and a suggested retail price of € 159.95.

Rolls Royce Limited Edition Headphones

Paying for a new Rolls-Royce is unfeasible for a lot of people. A Rolls-Royce Limited Edition Headphones may come a little closer. The British car manufacturer has not disclosed what these headphones cost. It is beautiful. Made of aluminum and finished with brown leather.

Bentley Bacalar 1:43 miniature

A price tag of more than two million euros and a limited edition of 12 cars. The Bentley Bacalar is an exclusive appearance. However, Bentley also comes with a scale model. For 100 British pounds, this one is yours. In addition to the Bacalar, a 1:43 miniature of the Continental GT Speed ​​is also available. For sale via the Bentley webshop.

Bugatti Hyper Safe Collection

If you have bought all the gifts from the above list, you naturally want it to be stored safely. That’s where the Bugatti Hyper Safe Collection comes in. Bugatti has entered into a partnership with Buben&Zorgweg for this purpose. The safes are inspired by the brand’s cars and are available in a limited edition of 25 pieces.

This article 5 cool car gifts that warm you up appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

