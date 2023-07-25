The National Elections Committee has identified five controls and rules that the candidate for membership of the Federal National Council must adhere to, as each candidate has the right to express himself and carry out any activity aimed at persuading voters to choose him, and to publicize his electoral program freely, provided that these controls and rules are adhered to.

The committee stressed the need for the candidate to adhere to preserving the values ​​and principles of society, to abide by the systems, regulations and decisions in force in this regard, and to respect public order, in addition to not including in the electoral campaign any use of religion or religious slogans, directly or indirectly, or ideas that call for raising religious, sectarian, tribal or ethnic intolerance towards others, as well as not to deceive or deceive voters by any means.

The candidate is also obligated not to use defamation, defamation, verbal abuse, or abuse of other candidates, directly or indirectly, and not to include in his electoral campaign promises or programs that are beyond the powers of the council member.