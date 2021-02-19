A judicial order to implement a custody ruling inside the country, despite its issuance from another country, raised questions about the possibility of implementing foreign judgments in the country, and whether there are specific conditions or requirements for that.

A first legal advisor, Wajih Amin Abdulaziz, said that the Emirati legislator authorized the implementation of judicial rulings and orders issued by a foreign country related to personal status and civil and commercial rights in accordance with the laws in force in that country, but according to five specific conditions stipulated in Article 85 of the Regulation of the Procedural Law Federal Civil Aviation, pointing out that it is formally examined after submitting an application for its implementation, and an order is issued in this regard within three days.

He stated that the first condition is that the judgment or order to be executed must be issued by a court and in accordance with the law of the country in which it was issued, that the state’s courts are not exclusively competent in the dispute in which the judgment was issued, and that the foreign court that issued it shall have jurisdiction over it, according to the established international judicial jurisdiction rules. In her code. Abdulaziz pointed out that the second condition is that the litigants in the lawsuit in which the foreign judgment was issued should be assigned to attend and be properly represented, in order to ensure the integrity of the procedures that were taken in the case subject of the judgment or the order to be executed. He added that the third condition is that the judgment or order possesses the power of the order imposed according to the law of the court that issued it, meaning that the judgment to be executed is enforceable and it is not permissible to appeal in any form of appeal, in accordance with the law of the country that issued it.

He explained that the fourth condition does not contradict the judgment or order to be executed with a judgment or order previously issued by the state courts, and does not include anything that contradicts morals and public order in them, pointing out that this condition guarantees the preservation of the sovereignty of judgments and orders issued by state courts.

He stated that the fifth condition requires that judicial rulings issued by foreign courts may be implemented reciprocally, and according to the conditions of collective treaties that have been concluded and ratified by the UAE, including the Arab League agreement for the implementation of mutual judicial rulings between its members that entered into force under Federal Decree No. (93) of 1972. , As the League’s Charter states in its second article that “every final judgment made for civil or commercial rights or a judge for compensation before criminal courts or related to personal status issued by a judicial body that is enforceable in the rest of the League’s countries.” He pointed out that in general, the applicant for the implementation of the foreign judgment must submit to the court of first instance in whose circuit the intended execution is to be executed with a petition that includes specific documents certified by the competent authority, including the original of the judgment to be executed, removed in the executive form of the country that issued it, and a certificate from the competent authorities that the judgment to be executed He possesses the power of the adjudicated order if it was not stipulated in the judgment, and a certificate of non-implementation of the judgment in the country in which it was issued. He pointed out that the court issues an order on the petition within three days at most from the date of its submission, after considering it formally and procedurally and not about its merits.

Bilateral agreements

A senior legal advisor, Wajih Amin Abdulaziz, stated that the agreement for the implementation of judgments and judicial delegations of the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which entered into force according to Federal Decree No. (41) of 1996 stipulated in its first article that “Each of the member states of the Cooperation Council shall implement the rulings issued For the courts of any member state in civil, commercial, administrative and personal status cases possessing the power of the adjudicated order in its territory ».

