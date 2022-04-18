Necaxa will host Tigres at the Victoria Stadium next Tuesday, April 19, in a match corresponding to matchday 15 of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament. The two squads are motivated after registering goals in favor on the last date. The UANL team is in first place in the general classification with 32 units, the product of ten wins, two draws and only two losses.
Despite the fact that the feline team seems to be the favorite to take the three points from Aguascalientes, the ‘Piojo’ team will have to take into account the following points so that their visit is
The hydro-warm team comes from a resounding victory over Atlético de San Luis on matchday 14 of the tournament. The Rayos prevailed by a score of 4-2 against Las Tunas. With this result, the team led by Jaime Lozano reached position 12 in the table.
In their last five games, Necaxa has recorded three wins and two losses. Lozano’s team does not go with half measures. Either win or lose. In this journey he has defeated Pumas, Querétaro and San Luis.
Yeferson Soteldo’s experience in the duel against Querétaro must leave a lesson for all the members of the squad: you have to be focused during the 90 minutes and you don’t have to give your rival an advantage, especially because of this type of childish act.
Despite not having many spotlights on him, the Argentine striker has managed to score four goals throughout the season. Against San Luis he got a valuable double.
The Uruguayan striker added a double in the victory against Atlético de San Luis. Rodrigo Aguirre has eight goals on his personal account and is in third place in the scorers table, only behind André Pierre Gignac and Nicolás Ibáñez.
