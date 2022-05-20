As expected, after the elimination of Cruz Azul’s Celeste Machine, the cement board has made the decision to end its relationship with the Peruvian technical director John Reynoso. Not even the achievement of the ninth star after more than 23 years gave the ‘Chess player’ more time to remain in the team.
For that reason, Jaime Ordiales and the rest of the board analyzes the new prospect on the bench and for this reason, in the following list we mention five technicians who could win the tenth championship of the La Noria team.
Many will say that he is an obsolete coach and after his lousy job at FC Juárez they would not see him with good eyes, but the situation must also be contextualized and that is that he was commanding one of the worst teams in the championship with a short squad.
He has more than 30 uninterrupted years directing Mexican soccer and knows it perfectly, so he is obviously an ideal candidate, in addition, he could order and request players of good standing for the team.
Many of us were left wanting to know how the ‘Male‘ Directing the Machine, in general aspects he is not the most suitable candidate, after more than 10 years without directing and although a year ago he was close to reaching an agreement with the same board, it seems that he does not intend to return to the bench, although He has been tempted on multiple occasions.
Recently with his special interviews in ESPNit seems that he would not be available to negotiate a return, but the two-time champion with the university team knows football, with everything and that after his time at CU not everything has turned out great for him.
The historical Chaco Gimenez would be a coach who could receive the opportunity of a lifetime as coach of the team of his loves, he already had a brief step in MX Expansion League with Cancun F.C. and in Uruguayan football with Athens and is currently a technical assistant gabriel knight in Mazatlan FC.
Although it could be said that he is a coach in training, it could obviously be an option for the future, because, although today it would be incredible, in most cases a great ex-soccer player as a coach turns out to be a failure and even more so if it is premature.
We are all clear that the output of Santiago Solari of the azulcrema team happened in a way that no one expected, especially with the poster that arrived and the first sports year it had. It is widely rumored that in Coapa they ‘made his bed’ for him and it is that the terrible way in which he closed his cycle in the azulcrema team was inexplicable.
Despite this, we must remember that he had a great year with America where he was the leader of the classification and although he could not advance beyond the quarterfinals, he was always noted for his elegance and style of play, for which he was he would deserve another opportunity in Mexican soccer and with the Machine he would have good opportunities to achieve what he left pending.
What a level of prestige that the Argentine coach has raised, after his championship with the red and black Atlas, Diego Coca He continues to lead the Foxes and is with half a ticket to return to a final and win the two-time championship.
So regardless of what happens, the celestial directive would take it into consideration and it would be intended by Victor Velazquez (according to media such as RECORD) to take the reins of the celestial project and thus make him leave the burrow and obviously it would be a great bet.
