He has more than 30 uninterrupted years directing Mexican soccer and knows it perfectly, so he is obviously an ideal candidate, in addition, he could order and request players of good standing for the team.

Recently with his special interviews in ESPNit seems that he would not be available to negotiate a return, but the two-time champion with the university team knows football, with everything and that after his time at CU not everything has turned out great for him.

Although it could be said that he is a coach in training, it could obviously be an option for the future, because, although today it would be incredible, in most cases a great ex-soccer player as a coach turns out to be a failure and even more so if it is premature.

Despite this, we must remember that he had a great year with America where he was the leader of the classification and although he could not advance beyond the quarterfinals, he was always noted for his elegance and style of play, for which he was he would deserve another opportunity in Mexican soccer and with the Machine he would have good opportunities to achieve what he left pending.

So regardless of what happens, the celestial directive would take it into consideration and it would be intended by Victor Velazquez (according to media such as RECORD) to take the reins of the celestial project and thus make him leave the burrow and obviously it would be a great bet.