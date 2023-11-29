Cruz Azul does not have a technician. After the terrible season that the cement producers had in the Apertura 2023 of the Liga MX, the continuity of Joaquín Moreno was unsustainable. The board is looking for who will be its next coach and, although it seems that Martín Anselmi is practically signed with the team, his arrival on the La Noria bench is not yet a fact.
In this sense, these are five coaches who could help the Celestial Machine get out of its crisis.
It seems that the number one option to take the reins of Cruz Azul is Martín Anselmi. The 38-year-old strategist is still in charge of the Ecuadorian Independiente del Valle, but it seems that he will join the cement discipline once the tournament ends. In his record he can boast a Copa Sudamericana and a Recopa Sudamericana, as well as an Ecuador Cup and an Ecuador Super Cup.
The Argentine coach’s bonuses have plummeted dramatically over the last year after his tenure at the head of the Mexican National Team. Even so, Cocca is a coach who knows how to balance his teams and who is capable of getting the best out of his squads. The two-time championship with Atlas continues to weigh in his favor.
The Spanish coach is recognized for his style of play and his work with young players. Although it seems unlikely, Lopetegui would be a great bet if Cruz Azul wanted to revolutionize its structure and planned a long-term project. Lopetegui’s last team was Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Ignacio Ambriz, without a doubt, is one of the best Mexican technicians of the moment. However, his most recent adventures in Huesca and Toluca have ended in the worst way. Would Ambriz be a good bet for the cement board?
Finally we have Víctor Manuel Vucetich. The title of ‘King Midas’ is not free: he has five Liga MX titles and three Concacaf Champions League titles under his belt. ‘Vuce’ is characterized by forming good groups and having very balanced and effective teams.
