Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

With the postponement of the Arab Gulf League title and the final ranking of the championship teams, another kind of conflict continues between Al-Jazirah, Baniyas, Sharjah, Shabab Al-Ahly, and Al-Nasr in order to qualify for the “2022 edition” of the AFC Champions League, which the “League” maintains with the same The number of its seats without change is “2 + 2”, which means that the league champion, in addition to the cup, qualified directly to the group stage, while participating

They finished second and third in the Champions League qualifiers.

The AFC had decided the seats for the clubs participating in the champions, for the “2021 and 2022 editions, with the announcement of the November 2019 classification, which saw Dorina ranked seventh in continental and fourth place in the West, and thus included two direct seats in the groups, and the same in the qualifiers.

On the other hand, and according to the current situation of the competition for the top of the League and the President’s Cup, there will be 5 teams competing for the Asian seats, of which 4 compete for two direct seats in the “groups”, namely, Al-Ahly and Al-Nasr, who are in the final of the Cup, and the champion rises directly to the role of The groups in the next edition, in addition to the Al-Jazira and Baniyas race for the league title, the decision of which was postponed until “round 26”.

If the direct seat is the goal of the four “Al-Jazira and Baniyas” clubs in the league, and “Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Nasr” in the cup, then reaching the preliminary round that qualifies for the group stage in the AFC Champions League becomes the logical situation for the league runner-up, Al-Jazira or Bani Yas, in addition to the position holder The third, which Sharjah is fighting for, has 48 points, and Shabab Al Ahly has 47 points.

On the other hand, it is expected that the qualifying seats will be much more difficult during the next edition and beyond, due to the presence of a project that is being studied in the corridors of the AFC during the next few months, which may change the shape of the competition, especially in the preliminary round that is expected to get more difficult with the next edition, The federation is considering increasing the preliminary round matches and the teams competing in it, while reducing the number of teams qualified to the group stage with the next edition.

According to the follow-ups, the AFC is considering canceling the 40-team system that was implemented this season, and returning to the previous system with the participation of 32 teams divided into 4 groups in the West and the same in the East, instead of 5 groups, while you see some technical opinions in the AFC, to keep the situation As it is for at least two copies, and then technically assessing the level of the tournament, and deciding whether or not to reduce it later, which will be finally clear in next November, on the sidelines of the Asian Competitions Committee meeting, and before announcing the distribution of the Champions League seats for the “2023 edition.” ».