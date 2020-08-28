Riya Chakraborty said a lot about Sushant’s family, Ankita and Sushant’s mental health in an interview given to the channel till date. Riya’s family and Ankita Lokhande have received reactions on this interview.

Riya’s claim 1: Why didi-jija not stop in Chandigarh

Riya Chakraborty said during the interview that Sushant was very happy when she was going to Chandigarh. Riya said that Sushant himself did not want to be with them. He mentioned Sushant’s Chandigarh trip and said that if this was the case then why did his family allow him to return from Chandigarh? Why did not his sister-in-law stop Sushant?

Sushant’s family’s answer: Shweta Singh has made many tweets after Riya’s interview. In a tweet he wrote, it was the month of January when Bhai called Rani Di to rescue her. He was being given drugs, his scope was limited and he was alone. As soon as he reached Chandigarh, Riya called him 25 in 2-3 days. Why? What was the need to bring him back?

Riya claims 2: Sushant was afraid of the plane

Riya had said in her interview that Sushant was afraid of sitting on the plane. He told this to Riya during the Europe trip. For this, he used to take a medicine. That drug was always with Sushant.

Answer by Ankita Lokhande: Ankita Lokhande shared a video on Riya’s claim. In this video, Sushant himself was flying the plane.

Riya claims 3: Sushant’s relationship with family was not good

Riya had said during the interview that Sushant did not talk to the family before meeting her. He did not mean much to the family and his relationship with his father was not well. Riya said that despite knowing about the mental health of Sushant, the family did not support Sushant.

Family answer: Sushant’s sister Shweta has responded by tweeting. Shweta has written, as Riya said, that we did not love our brother. Exactly, when I came to India from the US in January, as soon as I came to know that it was not good. I came leaving all my business and children. Shweta has also posted her flight ticket with it.

Riya claims 4: Sushant met depression and psychiatrist in 2013

Riya said that Sushant was already a victim of depression and anxiety. He told this to Riya during the Europe trip. Riya said that Sushant had told that he had also gone to the psychiatrist in 2013.

Answer by Ankita Lokhande: Ankita Lokhande has responded to Riya’s claim on her Instagram. He wrote that Sushant stayed with him from the beginning to February 2016. During this time neither he ever complained of depression nor he met the psychiatrist.

Riya claims 5: Sushant’s sister changed staff

Riya Chakraborty said during the interview that it is being alleged that she removed Sushant’s staff. While Sushant’s staff was removed by his sister Priyanka. Riya said that Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant were introduced to her by Sushant.

Sushant’s staff claim: Sushant’s staff has come to the media many times and said that they were removed after Riya’s arrival. His staff has claimed that Riya had changed since she came into Sushant’s life.

Riya did not speak on drug chat

Riya said during the interview that Sushanta used to take ganja. While Ankit Acharya, who lived with Sushant for 24 hours, has told, Sushant was conscious about his health and never took drugs. Riya Chakraborty’s drug chat has gone viral. In this, the matter of getting involved in his drug dealing and giving drugs to Sushant is being revealed. Sushant’s father also said that Riya had been giving drugs to his son for a long time. Riya did not respond when asked about this.