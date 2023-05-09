Over the years, as the volume of United States visa applicantsthe process has become increasingly slow, so we will tell you what are the 5 Mexican cities where you can make an appointment for this process faster.

Today, there are many people who apply to the US representations in the Mexican Republic for a US visa to travel to the neighboring country to the north.

However, in recent years the process to process the US visa has become much slower, especially after the covid-19 pandemicsince the offices closed and, in addition, the entry of foreigners into the territory of the USA.

However, there are cities where you can get the visa appointment faster USso we will tell you what they are right away, this in itself urges you to get said document.

5 cities in Mexico where you can get an American VISA appointment FASTER

First of all, it must be borne in mind that the US visa is the official document that demonstrates the administrative authorization by the consular authorities of the United States to legally enter that country.

Likewise, the process to obtain the visa must be carried out at a US embassy or consulate. Depending on the type of visa, it is the cost and the time that the foreign person will be able to stay within the North American country.

Now, as we mentioned at the beginning, despite the fact that it has become slow, the process for Getting an appointment to process the visa is faster in the following cities in Mexico (from less to more):

Monterrey, Nuevo León: waiting time of 381 days

Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas: waiting time of 438 days

Tijuana, Baja California: 531 day waiting time

Hermosillo. Sonora: waiting time of 535 days

Matamoros, Tamaulipas: waiting time of 549 days

As you can see, the cities where it is quickest to get an appointment to process the US visa are in the northern border states of Mexico. In this sense, If you choose to carry out the procedure in any of them, it is most likely that you will obtain the document throughout 2024.

For its part, it must be borne in mind that if you cannot wait that long, you can request the US emergency route, which occurs in the event of death, accident or illness of a family member; urgent medical treatment; student exchange or trip for a student course, or for urgent work reasons.