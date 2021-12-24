On the other hand, the Christmas It’s right around the corner and here are five gifts that would go down well with the Sacred Flock:

The Hyena has been back on American soil for a while, but to play in Major League Soccer with LAFC, where his story supposedly ended, but it will remain unlike what many thought.

If a little wool fell on the Guadalajara directive, the best thing they could do would be to hire the talented under-17 world champion, who still has magic in his feet and could help the poor attack.

The one formed in Pachuca he is not having a good time in the Inter Miami of the MLS because he lost prominence and has lost rhythm, which was seen when he put on the jersey of the Mexican team.

His return would be a great gift for the Sacred Herd, since this way he could regain his level and at the same time help the Guadalajara team to regain prominence, being one of the most important in the attack.

The fans do not fully trust Angel Zaldívar, Cesar Huerta Y Ronaldo Cisneros, so El Peluchín would be a perfect gift for the team, since at least he has had minutes in the MLS with the Sporting kansas city.

Even though his departure was not in the best form, the forward has great affection for the fans and it is almost a fact that he would not hesitate to return.

Currently the prodigal son is in The Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS, where he did not have a good time in his first tournament, suddenly giving off sparks and improving in the second, in addition to having a veto with the Mexican team, where he is the highest scorer in history.

What the Guadalajara team most lacks is goals and the youth squad is synonymous with this, which would cause great expectations. Gift for many.

The current helmsman gave several statements that left the team in a bad way after not reaping positive results and he continues to be seen with little hopeful eyes due to the lack of reinforcements and casualties.

Without a doubt, the greatest gift that the Champion could receive would be the last coach who made them shine by adding titles, who at the same time implanted the rojiblanca philosophy with offensive style and home players.

That El Pelado terminate its contract with him San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS and pack your bags for the pearl of Guadalajara, it would be the most desired gift by the fans.