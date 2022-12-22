Here are five gifts from Christmas for the Chivas:

If the agreement is not closed, the Guadalajara could join the fight to take the central defender, since in the lower part Gilberto Sepulveda still not entirely convincing, same case with Antonio Briseno and Hiram Mierwaiting for someone to make a good pair or set with Luis Olivas Y Jesus Chiquete.

The youth squad player from Pachuca could do a great job in the Rebaño midfield, since most of them are young, apart from that he could help him give the springboard to Europe that he wants so much.

Added to this, to combine it with Guzmanthe club would have one of the best midfields in Mexican soccer.

Although Santiago Ormeno a triplet was thrown in the sky cupIt is not known if he will be able to face the semester as expected, without forgetting that Jose Juan Macias I would return until February and Angel Zaldivar it is almost a given that it will come out. It also has Ronaldo Cisneroswho could also be key in the attack, but adding another proven network breaker would not be bad.

In Chivas They remember the League champion with great affection, so it would be a great joy to see him back in the fold, with the hope that he will return to that old version in which he managed to be a pillar of the league championships. PachucaChivas and Monterey.

If The Joker gets his act together, it would be a tremendous reinforcement, especially after the release of the canelo anglewhich was one of the favorites of the chivahermanos and there were high expectations for it.