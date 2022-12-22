Guadalajara is going through a great moment in the sky cupHowever, the real objective will be to shine in the Clausura 2023 Tournament of Liga MX. The Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic He has given some samples of his work, but the reinforcements are still missing, something that the fans are constantly longing for, since only the almost closed signing of Victor Guzman after the departure of Ricardo Angulo.
Here are five gifts from Christmas for the Chivas:
Miguel Jimenez He had good interventions during A2022, which has helped him consolidate himself as the starting goalkeeper against the departures of tono rodriguez (who returned from his loan but does not enter into plans) and Raul Gudino. Despite this, you need a completely reliable goalkeeper under the three posts to have a great semester and the captain of Santos Laguna would be a tremendous gift, since he is also a national team and aims to be the new successor to Guillermo Ochoa.
The name of the Cachorro is ringing to go to Europe and although in some media they take it for granted that his contract with the Spanish from Barcelonathe sports director of Rayados, Anthony NoriegaHe doesn’t totally take it for granted.
If the agreement is not closed, the Guadalajara could join the fight to take the central defender, since in the lower part Gilberto Sepulveda still not entirely convincing, same case with Antonio Briseno and Hiram Mierwaiting for someone to make a good pair or set with Luis Olivas Y Jesus Chiquete.
Regardless of what happens to the Pocho Guzmanthe best that the board of directors could do for their team would be to hire the World Cup player in Qatar 2022who is competing for the prize of the best goal after his free kick against Saudi Arabia.
The youth squad player from Pachuca could do a great job in the Rebaño midfield, since most of them are young, apart from that he could help him give the springboard to Europe that he wants so much.
Added to this, to combine it with Guzmanthe club would have one of the best midfields in Mexican soccer.
The signing by the forward of the FC Cincinnati he fell, but the board could continue making efforts to add a weight striker, as that has been the team’s most serious problem in recent tournaments.
Although Santiago Ormeno a triplet was thrown in the sky cupIt is not known if he will be able to face the semester as expected, without forgetting that Jose Juan Macias I would return until February and Angel Zaldivar it is almost a given that it will come out. It also has Ronaldo Cisneroswho could also be key in the attack, but adding another proven network breaker would not be bad.
It is true that the attacker has suffered a lot in the last year, since he did not manage to transcend in the inter miami of the MLS, nor could he stripedwhich is why he returned to the North American team, where it is mentioned that he does not enter into plans.
In Chivas They remember the League champion with great affection, so it would be a great joy to see him back in the fold, with the hope that he will return to that old version in which he managed to be a pillar of the league championships. PachucaChivas and Monterey.
If The Joker gets his act together, it would be a tremendous reinforcement, especially after the release of the canelo anglewhich was one of the favorites of the chivahermanos and there were high expectations for it.
#Christmas #gifts #Chivas
