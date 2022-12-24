Although Japan has many festivities, it has also adopted some foreign ones, including Christmas. That is why there is nothing strange about some anime having Christmas episodes.

It is something that is very frequent in various series, especially those of a school type. In this type of stories it is common that dates and situations such as Valentine’s Day, vacations or the New Year appear to reflect the flow of time.

But there are times when other types of anime handle Christmas episodes. Some of them highlight the joy that comes with this celebration that is popular all over the world.

However, there are also others that sometimes reflect sadness and even drama. Each series handles this holiday in its own way, which is completely normal. For example, like when Senku in the anime of Dr Stone decided to create a Christmas tree.

Fountain: Xebec.

You can see that in the first video in this note. It is the first such ornament in millennia since humanity was petrified. That happened in episode 21 of the series and it amazed everyone.

All because Christmas is a party that was forgotten in time by the humans who inhabit the Earth. Thanks to Senku’s ‘rediscovery’ of electricity it worked. It is a sample of how to take advantage of this celebration.

Fountain: Feel.

Which Christmas anime episodes get the most attention?

The following is a list of Christmas episodes of various anime that stand out for their variety. Some are what could be expected from their respective series, while others are unexpected.

Himouto! Umaru-chan

Episode 8, Umaru and Christmas and New Year’s.

If this anime is adorable in itself, it was to be expected that its episode dedicated to Christmas would be like that.

Despite the hard work of Umaru’s brother, he had enough time to spend with her. He even went as far as dressing up as Santa Claus and didn’t come home alone.

Sword Art Online

Episode 3, Red Nose Reindeer.

There are also Christmas episodes of cruel anime, like this one from Sword Art Online that we share Many fans couldn’t help but cry over the fate of Sashi and Kirito’s companions.

Only he survived and thanks to this he was able to read the message that she left him giving him encouragement. He broke many hearts!

yuri!! on ice

Episode 11, Gotta Supercharge It! Pre-Grand Prix Final Special!

This was such a romantic moment for Viktor and Yuri that words were superfluous. They both made very good use of the time when they visited the Christmas market in Barcelona.

Too bad the movie yuri!! on ice it is ‘in the freezer’ and no more of them could be seen.

cardcaptor sakura

Episode 35, Sakura’s Wonderful Christmas.

There are Christmas episodes that are added without much context but this is not the case. Especially since it’s part of the flow of the plot.

The same has to do with Sakura’s mission to retrieve the Clow cards and involves all the characters. It is a part of the anime very well maintained.

K-On!

Episode 9, Christmas.

Another of the Christmas episodes of the anime that stands out for its tenderness. This shows Yui, one of the founders of the band within the series, and her sister Ui of hers when they were children.

The tenderness of both when placing the star on the tree turned this scene into a classic animated GIF.

Unfortunately, Himouto! Umaru-chan, cardcaptor sakura Y K-On! they are not legally available in Latin America. Sword Art Online Y yuri!! on ice They’re on Crunchyroll.

Besides anime we have more manga news in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.