Club Deportivo Guadalajara is going through a sports crisis, in the last three years they have not been able to perform with dignity in Mexican soccer and internationally, since they won their last Liga MX title and Concacaf Champions League, have subsequently offered an unfortunate performance.
Despite this, in the last year and a half, the institution has made up several young elements that have a projection and generate expectations to be able to go to Europe and be part of the Mexican team at different levels.
For many of them, the wait may be longer than planned, but if they focus on making a good Apertura 2021, their opportunity may come to finally fulfill the European dream.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
STOVE FOOTBALL: Romo, Mellado, Ibarra, Fabián and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Medina, Escoboza, Rodríguez, ‘Dedos’ and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Sansores, Escoboza, ‘Dedos’, Castillo and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
José Juan Macías would be left out of the Tokyo Olympics
Chivas striker José Juan Macías is going through a bad time as a footballer and is in danger of being left out of the Olympics.
JJ Macias he longs to go to Europe, but before that he has to consolidate with the Sacred Herd, his stage with the Panzas Verdes was spectacular and on his return to the Guadalajara club he has not been able to show what he was in the Bajío, the last semester he had a slump of considerable level, he only scored six goals and went unnoticed in the Concacaf pre-Olympic.
However, if he returns to his level in the short term, there will be no doubt that he should go to the Old Continent to try his luck, as he is one of the best young Mexican scorers.
Part of the legion that reinforced Chivas at the beginning of 2020, the skilled player already knows what it is to play in Europe and be signed by Manchester City’s U-20, later the Santos Laguna youth squad, played in the Groningen from the Netherlands and in the MLS with LA Galaxy.
Since then, Antuna has been summoned by Tata martino Y Jaime lozano For the U-23 who will play the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, if they respond with El Tri and finally show off with the red-and-white jersey, it may be the perfect opportunity to return to Europe.
Alexis vega has left his physical problems behind and in the last tournament he had a better performance in the Herd’s offense, he even displaced JJ Macias, his name has not yet sounded in the European orbit, but it will not take long to do so if he continues to shine in the team and does a good job with the U23 Tricolor at the Olympic Games.
Little by little he has been gaining confidence in the team, he has appeared at key moments and has been considered for the Under-23 team, his youth may offer him the opportunity to continue working and soon have the opportunity to play in Europe. The Olympic Games will be a good place to show off.
The Tiba Sepulveda In one of the hopes in the central rear of the Flock, a few tournaments he began to start before the loss of play of Antonio Briseño, but in the last semester he lost a bit of what he had been playing.
Despite this, it has continued to be viewed by Gerardo Martino and apparently it will be part of the Gold Cup, having minutes can be a showcase to gain the trust of Vucetich or draw the attention of European teams.
Leave a Reply