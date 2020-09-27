Java standard This Java bike is equipped with the classic Old School design. The Java Standard design resembles the Java 250 Type A, which was launched by the company in the 1960s. Currently, the starting price of the bike is Rs 1,75,729.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 It is one of the most popular classic bikes in India. This company has been the company’s bestselling bike for a long time. The bike has a 346cc air-cooled, fuel injected engine. The design of the bike is inspired by the bikes of the time of World War 2. Currently, the starting price of the bike is Rs 1.65 lakh.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 This company is a vintage looking bike. The engine of this bike is its biggest highlight. The bike has a 648cc engine which generates 47bhp power and 52Nm torque. The price of this bike is between 2.5 lakh to 2.8 lakh.

Benelli Imperial 400 This bike company introduced the BS6 engine in July 2020, after which the price of the bike increased to Rs 20,000. The BS6 version of the bike is currently priced at Rs 1.99 lakh.

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 This Bajaj bike is one of the cheapest modern classic bikes in India. Currently, the BS6 version of this bike costs Rs 1,19,750. This Bajaj bike is also available in retro ‘street’ avatar. The bike gets a powerful 220cc engine.

new DelhiIndia is one of the world’s largest market for two-wheelers. In the automobile market of India, you get different price tags from fit bikes to high end bikes in the budget. The trend of retro style motorcycles has become quite popular in the last few years. Due to this, bike manufacturer companies are also launching a lot of products in this segment. Here we will tell you about similar bikes available in the Indian market.