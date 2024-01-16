Martín Anselmi's debut at the head of Cruz Azul was not what fans expected. The young Argentine coach arrived at Liga MX with many credentials, generating many expectations among the fans of the Celeste Machine. However, his first presentation, despite some flashes, still left a lot to be desired.
For matchday 2 of Clausura 2024, Cruz Azul will visit FC Juárez at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium. The cement workers have the obligation to show another side against the Braves. These are some of the changes that the Argentine strategist could make to improve the team's performance.
It seems like the time is right for Anselmi to make a change to his defensive line. In the first duel, the coach opted for Carlos Vargas as left back. For the second duel, it seems viable that Camilo Cándido, reinforcement for this season, starts as a starter.
The Argentine defender is Anselmi's big bet for the defense. In his first game he had an irregular performance and made a mistake that resulted in a goal in favor of Pachuca. The defensive line remains the weakest part of this team, since Willer Ditta is not in good shape either. The strategist must consider whether to change the scheme to a line of five and consider the order in the low box.
Given the departure of Juan Escobar and the low level that the centre-backs showed on matchday 1, Anselmi could give minutes to Rafael Guerrero, one of the youth players with the most projection that the club has. Guerrero can be added to a line of three to reinforce the defense.
In the minutes he played against Pachuca, 'Cuate' Sepúlveda showed that he is in good shape and that he can contribute to the team as a starter. Although it seems unlikely that Anselmi will do without Gabriel Fernández, the Machine's bombshell signing for this tournament, he can modify the contract to bring in Sepúlveda.
The Mexican winger had a bad presentation against Pachuca. Anselmi could bet on Rodrigo Huescas for the duel against FC Juárez to promote competition in this sector.
