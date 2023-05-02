Ali Maali (Dubai)

It was decided to move the Vice-President’s Basketball Championship to the next season, bringing the number of championships for the new season to 5 for men, which is an exceptional case, given the great changes and pressures witnessed in the current season and will continue for the next season as well.

This recommendation came in the brainstorming session that brought together the coaches and administrators of our various clubs in a meeting that lasted for 5 hours, during which the game family discussed many of its issues and competitions, as well as studying the decisions that resulted from the last general assembly of the federation. The session took place in Sharjah Club and in the presence of all representatives of the league clubs, including coaches And administrators, whether for the first teams or the Sunni stages.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Mounir bin Al-Habib, the technical director of the federation and the national teams, and all the papers of the session were completely open to finally reach recommendations by which decisions are taken in the interest of the game, whether in the remainder of the current season of the cup tournaments, or the next season crowded with events, and these major developments in The local competitions came after the changes made by the AFC, in agreement with the International Federation (FIBA) in organizing the continental championships, and also after the improvement of our continental team’s classification and its entry into the atmosphere of the Asian qualifiers, which made the tournaments for clubs and teams receive great continental interest that had an impact on Local championships, and national federations are required to keep pace with changes in order to develop themselves.

The discussions of the brainstorming session were very fruitful, in light of the great technical and administrative expertise that was present in our clubs, to come out in the end with similar decisions in the interest of the game, and they will be ratified by the Board of Directors of the Basketball Federation.

Dr. Mounir bin Al-Habib, Technical Director of the Federation, expressed his happiness with the dialogue that took place between everyone for the sake of the game and the clubs together, and also everyone’s understanding of the national team’s mission in the coming period after the improvement in the continental classification.

Bin Al-Habib said: “The meeting was a coordination between us in order to arrange the papers for the rest of the current season, our aspirations for the next season, and to discuss and discuss the General Assembly’s decision on the technical and arbitration clubs’ proposals for the committees operating in the federation.”

He added: «The start of the new season was set on August 28, with men’s competitions, and the Cup of His Highness the Vice President of the State will be the first tournament of the new season, after he was removed from the current season, and the competitions of the age stages will begin on September 12 next, and a circular was sent to all clubs. With these dates, in order to arrange its papers appropriately from all directions.

Munir bin Al-Habib said: “With regard to the Federation Cup Open Championship, it will take place during the periods of the national team’s stops so that clubs are given the opportunity for their non-international players to participate in competitions appropriately, in a way that ultimately serves the public interest.”

Mounir bin Al-Habib praised what took place in the session, saying: “Many ideas were produced that confirm the strong interdependence between the elements of the game, and the general interest of the game, whether the national team or the clubs that represent the country in continental participation.”