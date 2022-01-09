The central defense has been one of the most questioned positions for Club América in recent months, due to the fact that most of its current central defenders have had a drop in level and have made several mistakes that are difficult to forget for the azulcrema environment.
For this reason, there has been talk of the importance of strengthening the position to increase internal competition and have more alternatives, for this reason we mention five centers that could well play in the whole of Coapa and stand out.
The 27-year-old Brazilian central defender is in his prime, at almost 1.90 in height, and possesses the characteristics of an ideal defender with reach and power.
In the most recent transfer markets he has been linked with El Nido, but the wish of the Americanists has not yet been fulfilled.
Although he is 31 years old, he still has a lot to leave on the court and right now the team needs defenders with the aggressiveness and quality of the Colombian.
The Chilean youth has similar characteristics to his compatriot Sebastián Vegas, who made the leap in quality to a club like Rayados de Monterrey, at 22 years of age the player is part of the new generation of players with great potential in Chile.
Coming to a club like America would increase his chances of being widely considered for their national team.
At just 21 years of age, the player has already made a starting position at Puebla and has sounded to be a future reinforcement for the Coapa team, which would be a great option for when he matures soccer and could enter into possibilities. in the future.
The 19-year-old frontier player is Tijuana’s rough diamond, at his young age he is already a starter with the pack team and is considered for the lower categories of the national team.
In this market, a possible arrival of the player to the Nest was rumored, but it did not materialize, however, if it remains at that level, it will surely remain on the radar for the future.
