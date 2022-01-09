Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jan 8, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jan 6, 2022 Benjamin Guerra | 7:29 PM GMT + 1 Fernando Falah | Jan 7, 2022

In the most recent transfer markets he has been linked with El Nido, but the wish of the Americanists has not yet been fulfilled.

Coming to a club like America would increase his chances of being widely considered for their national team.

In this market, a possible arrival of the player to the Nest was rumored, but it did not materialize, however, if it remains at that level, it will surely remain on the radar for the future.