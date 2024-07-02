Less than a week before the start of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, Carlos Salcedo and the board of directors of the Cruz Azul Football Club are negotiating the departure of the Mexican defender for personal reasons, as reported Leon Lecanda of ESPN.
If this departure is confirmed, the Máquina Celeste could look for a reinforcement in the back line in this summer market to cover his loss, although it would have the limitation that for now it has the nine places of Player Not Trained in Mexico (NFM) occupied.
In this way, in the following list we name five central defenders who could be options to reinforce the sky-blue team for the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For several weeks the Necaxa Club player was linked with the celestial entity, after the departure of Willer Dittathe brother of Cesar Montes He has also been wanted by other teams, but given the urgency of the Máquina for a national centre-back, they could go all out again for the 23-year-old player.
Alexis Peña He was already part of the sky-blue team, he was even part of the Clausura 2021 title and now being a fundamental part of the Rayos and even being considered by the national team, only a good offer could bring him back to La Noria.
Recently it became known that Tigres UANL was interested in obtaining the services of Erik LiraHowever, after the imminent departure of Carlos Salcedo, Martin Anselmi could require him again as at the beginning of the year when he was considered a starting central defender.
In fact, it is expected that this weekend he will be a starter in the back line to cover the loss of ‘Titan‘ who in the last few hours suffered the loss of a family member which has forced him to ask to leave the club.
In this way, the output of Erik Lira could be blocked and his situation at the club would change due to this situation, especially taking into account that the club will have to get rid of a NFM if it signs a foreign defender.
One of the names that would interest the Celestial Machine is that of Nestor AraujoThe 32-year-old defender is not getting many minutes in America and being a Cruz Azul youth player, he would be considered an interesting piece taking into account his European experience and the fact that they do not have NFM quotas.
The Brazilian defender of Tigres UANL would not be taken into account by the team, at least that was the case before the departure of Siboldibut the main reason why the player would not leave is that he would only go to a team that would pay him the same as he receives in the feline squad.
In addition, with the arrival of Veljko Paunovic It seems that he will not be considered to be a starter either, so if the Machine goes for an NFM, the South American could be a good option.
#central #defenders #cover #departure #Carlos #Salcedo #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply