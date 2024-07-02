#Blue Cross 🚂 BREAKING Carlos Salcedo and the board of directors of the cement company are negotiating the departure -as soon as possible- of the “Titan” from Cruz Azul.

The club is helping Salcedo as much as possible to find a new destination, possibly abroad. All the info👇🏼https://t.co/ouI0NqOAsQ — Leon Lecanda 🦁 (@Leonlec) July 2, 2024

In fact, it is expected that this weekend he will be a starter in the back line to cover the loss of ‘Titan‘ who in the last few hours suffered the loss of a family member which has forced him to ask to leave the club.

In this way, the output of Erik Lira could be blocked and his situation at the club would change due to this situation, especially taking into account that the club will have to get rid of a NFM if it signs a foreign defender.

In addition, with the arrival of Veljko Paunovic It seems that he will not be considered to be a starter either, so if the Machine goes for an NFM, the South American could be a good option.