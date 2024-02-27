The Sharjah Social Security Fund confirmed that the new Social Security Law allowed the addition of previous periods of service spent by the insured with any employer subject to the provisions of the law, in five different cases, indicating that the law specified eight cases for entitlement to a pension, the most prominent of which are death, total disability, and reaching the age of the retirement.

During yesterday’s workshop, Sarah Al Balushi, from the Fund’s Contributions Department, identified the five cases through which the law permitted the inclusion of previous periods of service that the insured had spent with any employer subject to the provisions of the law, which are: First: employees of the federal government, and second: employees. Local authorities, so that the periods of previous service in the government or one of the local departments or institutions and companies in which the government contributes are included, and third: the period of military service in the country, and fourth: those working for employers to whom the provisions of the law apply, and fifth: the period of service prior to acquiring nationality. Country.

She pointed out that the periods of service that may not be combined are the periods of suspension from work without pay or the interruption that deprives the insured of his salary, and the previous periods for which the insured was deprived of his pension or bonuses by a disciplinary decision or judicial ruling, and the periods of temporary or daily service. Or the training period prior to appointment.

She said that the law sets conditions for adding the previous service period, the most important of which is that the insured must express his desire to add the periods before the end of his service, and that the insured must bear 20% of the subscription account salary on the date of the request for addition for the period to be added.