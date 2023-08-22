Nowadays, picking the right career is a big deal for every individual. The final decision depends on many factors. Some choose their career based on their skills or strengths, while others go for the benefit and earning potential. However, if you wish to stay content and interested in your career, it’s better to pick the one you are most passionate about.

So, are you a sports fan? Perhaps you’re always reading sports news or purchasing your favorite team’s newest jersey to watch their match. If that is the case, why not pursue a career in the sports field? The world is evolving at a rapid pace. Not everyone enjoys just being a spectator in a sports event. Today, many people, even if they can’t or don’t want to play in the field, can pursue a career in this exciting field and fulfill their dreams.

Although the options are numerous, the following article outlines the five common sports careers you can opt for:

Athletic Director

Schools, colleges, universities, and other organizations often host sports programs. So, to manage the sports department and all its events, athletic directors play a vital role.

These professionals supervise various aspects of teams, franchises, and sports programs. Impressive academic credentials, such as masters of sports administration, are what you need to pursue this career path. This degree will enable you to prepare effective strategies and sharpen the skills and capabilities necessary to successfully lead sports programs.

As an athletic director, your daily job responsibilities may include the following:

Manage and allocate budgets and funds

Inspect and maintain athletic facilities and equipment

Develop good working relationships with coaches to coordinate with them for event schedules or game practice

Employ and manage the coaching staff

Track and report on team performance and look for areas of improvement

According to PayScale, the average salary of athletic directors is $65,960 per year. You must polish your communication, analytical, and leadership skills to succeed in this career path.

Sports Coach

Do you wish to assist individuals in achieving their full potential? Then, a career as a sports coach or sometimes called a sports instructor, might be a perfect choice.

As the name implies, you will assist both young and professional players refine their strategies and techniques and help them improve their performance. You will help them realize their potential by sharing advice and words of encouragement.

A normal day in the life of a sports coach may include the following:

Assess the strengths and weaknesses of a player

Teach relevant skills and tactics and also provide constructive feedback

Monitor team’s and individual’s progress and adjust coaching approach accordingly

Collaborate with other professionals to ensure athletes’ well-being and safety

PayScale predicts the average hourly salary of these professionals as $15.93 in 2023. You must hone excellent communication, interpersonal, and teamwork skills to excel in this career.

Sports Nutritionist

There’s no denying that athletes need to increase their stamina and endurance to perform best. And for this reason, what diet they consume matters a lot. Here the role of a sports nutritionist comes into play.

Like any other nutritionist, these professionals focus on improving their client’s general health and well-being. The work setting for these professionals is diverse. You can work in a professional sports club, educational institutes, wellness centers, or even become self-employed.

Your typical job duties as a sports nutritionist include the following:

Assess the health of each athlete and develop customized nutrition plans depending on their needs and goals

Educate clients on proper nutrition and also help them in post-workout recovery techniques

Work together with trainers and instructors to devise a proper nutrition regimen for athletes

Evaluate progress and recommend changes based on the latest research

The median salary of sports nutritionists is $57,390 in 2023.

Fitness Instructor

Another excellent career choice you can make with a sports degree is becoming a fitness instructor. Since more and more people are becoming aware of the significance of being fit and want a trainer to help them, these professionals will always be in demand.

As a fitness instructor, your key responsibility is to train your clients on healthy living. For this, you must have a passion for fitness and wellness. Then, you can formulate a good exercise plan and counsel on diet and sleep.

Below are some of the everyday duties of a fitness trainer:

Analyze clients’ fitness levels and personal goals and then devise personalized fitness programs

Offer motivation and guidance to help them stay on track with their fitness plan

Ensure the workout environment is clean and secure and every piece of equipment functions properly

Keep abreast of the latest research and trends to include the newest techniques possible in the plan

Payscale reports the average salary of a fitness instructor is $45,540 in 2023. You must be wondering whether you have what it takes to become a successful fitness trainer. Apart from being physically fit, exceptional communication, interpersonal, and motivational skills are essential to thrive in this career.

Sports Journalist

Do you believe you have impeccable writing skills? And are you a good communicator? If so, pursuing a career as a sports journalist might be an ideal choice. After all, it is an exciting field that allows you to combine your passion for sports with your art of storytelling.

You’ll be in charge of covering every facet of the sports world, from interviewing athletes and coaches to seeking their opinions and discussing events or the latest trends and news. In turn, you’ll be creating engaging stories to keep fans entertained and well-informed. You may find employment in different media outlets, such as newspapers, radio, websites, television, etc.

Depending on your employment setting, your job responsibilities may differ. However, typical job duties may include the following:

Conduct interviews with relevant sports personalities, including players, coaches, and the like

Draft and publish informative articles and stories

Fact-check sources to ensure the content and its information is accurate

Build strong work relationships with people so they can provide credible information

The average yearly pay of sports journalists, as per PayScale, is $49,870. To take your career to the next level, you must hone strong research, writing, critical thinking, and attention to detail skills.

Conclusion

Undoubtedly, the sports industry is a massive economic powerhouse. Nonetheless, the sports field is also ripe with several lucrative career paths for those with the zeal and commitment to remain on their feet. So, if sports is your passion, why not make a career out of it? This way, you may pursue your passions and ensure a stable professional life. Pick a career option that suits your capabilities and skills and prepare to excel in it.