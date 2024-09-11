If we want to make our car shine we can also wash it ourselves but we absolutely must use dedicated products. The question is this: “What products should we use to clean our car completely independently, inside and out?“. Let’s see which products can be used to clean the external bodywork and the passenger compartment of our car with a demonstration on an extraordinary car, theAlpine 110 GTa precise car, not excessively stiff, which allows you to play with load transfers and is very fun to drive.

After careful research we have selected 5 specific products for cleaning the parts of our car from the Ma-Fra line.

“Insect Remover“, produced for the removing insects from the bodywork. “Waterless“, produced for the bodywork and rims washing. “All Around Plastic Protectant” for the treatment of tire shoulder “Glass Cleaner & Degreaser” product for the glass cleaning. “Interior Cleaner Purifier” product for cleaning interiors

1) Removing insects from the bodywork, with “Insect Remover”

We wash it with a revolutionary product from Mafra Maniac Line: The Waterless. This cleaner allows you to clean your car without the need for watereven under the sun, thanks to its innovative formula.

Our Alpine is not particularly dirty, but it has done a few miles on the motorway and has numerous insects on the windshield and front. Let’s see what product to use to remove them.

In video how to use the product “Insect Remover” by Ma-Fra for INSECT REMOVAL

The recommended product for insect removal is theInsect Remover by Mafra. Insects, if left for a long time, can damage the paint, leaving permanent stains. Apply the product, let it act for 30 seconds and remove everything with a microfiber cloth. The result? The insects disappear completely, even from the most difficult parts like the license plate.

2) Washing the bodywork and rims without water with “Waterless”

Now let’s move on to washing with WaterlessWe dilute it in ratio 1:10since the car is not too dirty. Apply the product generously on the bodywork, creating a protective film that captures dirt. Use a dry and clean cloth to remove it, being careful not to scratch the car: it is important to use the right technique, moving the cloth from top to bottom and turning it often to avoid bringing dirt back onto the clean surface.

In video how to perform a BODY WASH with the “Waterless” product by Ma-Fra.

Tip: Change the cloth several times, especially when working on the dirtiest parts of the car. The Waterless Wash allows you to clean everything from the windows to the bodywork, leaving a smooth and silky finish.

The rims also deserve attention, especially on an Alpine 110 GT. With patience, we treat each spoke with the microfiber clothmaking sure to remove all the accumulated dirt. Here too, the Waterless demonstrates its effectiveness, making the rims impeccable.

3) Tire Protection with “All Around Plastic Protectant”

To complete the wash, we move on to the tires with theAll Around Plastic Protectant. After shaking the product, we apply it with a swab to obtain a glossy black perfect, not only for the tires but also for the wheel arch. This is a finishing touch that makes the car even more fascinating.

In video how to TREAT TYRES with the product “All Around Plastic Protectant” by Ma-Fra.

For an impeccable cleaning we go back to the glass and treat it with a special product, the Glass Cleaner & DegreaserWe apply it with the grey cloth suitable, leaves the windows streak-free, shiny and perfect. Now we can see ourselves in the windshield!

How to CLEAN GLASS with the product “Glass Cleaner & Degreaser”

Let’s move on to cleaning the passenger compartment. Inside, we use theInterior Cleaner Purifier for delicate surfaces such as Alcantara and leather. This product not only cleans, but purify even the surfaces, eliminating fingerprints and light dirt. Particular attention should be paid to details such as buttons, air vents and door seals.

How to CLEAN the interior with the product Interior Cleaner Purifier

Impeccable washing without water

Thanks to the Waterless by Mafra Maniac Lineit was possible to clean and protect the Alpine 110 GT without using a drop of water. The result was exceptional: a car clean, shiny and ready to be admired. This product is the perfect solution for those who want to keep their car in top condition, even without access to a traditional car wash.

