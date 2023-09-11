Cairo (dpa)

The committee receiving applications for candidacy in the upcoming Egyptian Zamalek elections, scheduled to be held next October 20, announced the closure of receiving applications, after its work continued for 7 days.

The media center of Zamalek Club stated that 5 candidates applied for the position of president, namely Hussein Labib, Farouk Jaafar, Omar Haridi, Majid Farouk Al-Hanbali, Mervat Al-Sayyid Ahmed, and for the position of representative Hani Al-Attal, Hisham Nasr, and Ahmed Abdel-Ghani, and in the secretariat of the fund, Hossam Al-Mandouh and Abdel Majeed. Salim, Karim Adel Obaid, Khaled Latif and Muhammad Qadri.

The center also indicated that Ahmed Suleiman, Hani Shukri, Hani Barzi, Amr Adham, Hussein Al-Sayed, Muhammad Tariq, Abdullah George, Ahmed Obada, Saif Al-Islam Youssef, Marwa Al-Bourji, Naglaa Al-Naji, Ashraf Imam, Marwa Al-Rifai, Hamdiya Kamal, Ahmed Afifi, Ahmed Fouda, Tariq Abdel-Al, Rifaat Shibl, and Sameh Soni were nominated for over-age membership. Alaa Moqled, Hatem Al-Sayed, Al-Husseini Samir, Hisham Yakan, Rajab Rawash, and Ahmed Nusair.

He added that Ali Al-Atefi, Yasmine Al-Sharif, Ihab Esmat, Ahmed Hani Zada, Muhammad Al-Sadiq, Naira Al-Ahmar, Rami Nasohi, Ahmed Khaled, Ahmed Al-Nims, and Muhammad Odeh were nominated for underage membership.

It is noteworthy that a committee appointed temporarily by the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports will manage Zamalek during the coming period, until new elections are held. The temporary committee was appointed after the collective resignation submitted by the members of its board of directors and the dismissal of the club’s chairman, Mortada Mansour.