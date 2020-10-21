Highlights: Bus accident in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, 5 people died on the spot

Apart from driver-cleaner, three passengers lost their lives in an accident

35 passengers injured, hospitalized for treatment, rescue continues

Nandurbar

A terrible accident took place on Wednesday in Nandurbar, Maharashtra. Here a bus full of passengers fell into the ditch, killing five people on the spot. 35 people were reported injured in the accident, who were rushed to the hospital immediately. The condition of many of these passengers is critical. Rescue operations are on the spot.

SP of Nandurbar Mahendra Pandit gave this information. He said that the accident took place in Khamchundar village of Nandurbar. The bus was going from Malkapur to Surat with passengers. During this time, he fell into the ravine on the way. The driver and cleaner also died in the accident. Apart from this, three other passengers also lost their lives.

35 people injured in accident

According to reports, 35 passengers were injured in the accident, some of whom are said to be in critical condition. All have been admitted to the nearest hospital. The police officer said that rescue work is still on the spot.