Youssef Al-Bustanji (Abu Dhabi)

5 brokerage firms dominated the Abu Dhabi Securities Market about 85% of the total trading value since the beginning of this year, and until the end of trading on Monday, while the share of 25 other brokerage firms reached about 15% during the same period.

The International Securities Company (formerly Shuaa Securities), owned by the International Holding Company, acquired 119.6 billion dirhams (buying and selling) equivalent to 69.42% of the total trading value on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange since the beginning of this year until the end of trading on Monday, according to the data issued. About Abu Dhabi Market.

The data show that “International Securities” concluded 57.377 thousand deals this year through which 7.9 billion shares were bought, amounting to 61.4 billion dirhams, while 60,452 thousand deals were concluded in which 6.9 billion shares were sold at a value of 58.1 billion dirhams.

In second place by a large difference is the financial group company Hermes UAE, with a share of 5% of the total value of trading in the market since the beginning of this year, as the company carried out transactions amounting to 8.6 billion dirhams (buying and selling), as the company concluded 68.3 thousand deals through which it was concluded. 1.55 billion shares traded.

The company concluded 32,418 buying deals, during which 798 million shares were bought, at a value of 4.2 billion dirhams, while 31,435 were concluded a sale through which 755 million shares were sold at a value of 4.42 billion dirhams.

Q Market Industry came as the third largest brokerage company in terms of the value of trades carried out on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange during 2021, with a share of 3.35%, with a value of (buying and selling) trades amounting to 5.77 billion dirhams. The company concluded 22.1 thousand deals through which it carried out purchases of 799 million shares worth 2.9 billion dirhams, while 23,708 deals were concluded and executed through which 800 million shares were sold, valued at 2.9 billion dirhams, during the same period.

This was followed by the trading of Arqaam Securities with a share of 3.22% of the total value of trades in the capital market during the period, with a total trading value of 5.55 billion dirhams (buying and selling).

The company concluded 36.987 thousand deals through which it bought 462.5 million shares, at a total value of 3.25 billion dirhams, while it concluded 25,898 deals through which it sold 316.7 million shares with a total value of 2.3 billion dirhams.

In addition, Abu Dhabi Commercial Securities Company came with a share of 3.2% as the fifth largest brokerage company in the capital market, with a total trading value of 5.5 billion dirhams (buying and selling) during the current year 2021.

The company concluded 7,866,000 deals through which it purchased 376.6 million shares at a value of approximately 915 million dirhams, while 8,043,000 deals were concluded through which it sold 1.296 billion shares at a value of 4.6 billion dirhams.