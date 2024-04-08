If there is a country that has natural talent for soccer, it is Brazil. The South American country is a cradle of this sport, which is why it has generated a large number of soccer players who continually make the leap to Europe. However, it is possible that due to such quality, not everyone has the opportunity to represent the Scratch du Orowhich is why they decided to wear the colors of another nation.
Here are five Brazilians who chose to represent an Asian team.
He was born in Paraná, Brazil, however, most of his career was spent in Japan, parading through the Shimizu S-Pulse, Urawa Red Diamonds and Nagoya Grampuslifting national titles with everyone, counting on a quick passage through the Red Bull Salzburg from Austria.
The midfielder decided to represent Japanattending the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup and 2006 Germany.
He played 82 international matches, contributing seven goals.
Another one who chose the Rising Sun team. The defender was born in Sao Paulo, to a Japanese-Brazilian father and an Italian-Brazilian mother, and arrived in Japan at the age of 15, so he developed his professional career there playing for the Urawa Red Diamonds, Nagoya Grampus and Kyoto Sanga.
He represented Japan From the U-23 and with the Absolute team he was present from 2006 to 2010, winning titles, including the Kirin Cup on three occasions and an Asian Champions League with Red Diamonds. His numbers with the national team were 43 duels and eight goals.
The striker started out as a star in the Botafogo of Brazil during 2011 and 2012, being signed in this last year by the Guangzhou Evergrande. After that he spent a large part of his career in China, also going through the Shanghai SIPG scoring more than 134 goals, being the top scorer of the Super League in 2013 and 2014.
The midfielder also chose to represent Chinahaving 19 appearances with four scores.
The native of Rio de Janeiro became nationalized in 1987, and also played as a midfielder for Tokyo Verdy for more than 20 seasons, both in his amateur and professional stages. He became one of the stars of the Blue Samurai At the beginning of the 90s, he reached 32 games with a single goal, retiring in 1995.
He won more than ten titles with the Yomiuri FC and seven with him Verdy KawasakiHe also currently directs the Japanese beach team.
Another from Sao Paulo, who became naturalized Japanese after a few years playing in that country's league, attending the World Cup tournament in France 98 Yet the Copa America 1999where Japan He was invited.
After playing with him in the beginning Sao Pauloparaded through the Nissan Motors, Kashiwa Reysol, FC Tokyo and others. The South American won more than ten titles in his career, while with El Sol Naciente he managed to play 20 matches, scoring five goals.
