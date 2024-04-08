Here are five Brazilians who chose to represent an Asian team.

The midfielder decided to represent Japanattending the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup and 2006 Germany.

He played 82 international matches, contributing seven goals.

He represented Japan From the U-23 and with the Absolute team he was present from 2006 to 2010, winning titles, including the Kirin Cup on three occasions and an Asian Champions League with Red Diamonds. His numbers with the national team were 43 duels and eight goals.

The midfielder also chose to represent Chinahaving 19 appearances with four scores.

He won more than ten titles with the Yomiuri FC and seven with him Verdy KawasakiHe also currently directs the Japanese beach team.

After playing with him in the beginning Sao Pauloparaded through the Nissan Motors, Kashiwa Reysol, FC Tokyo and others. The South American won more than ten titles in his career, while with El Sol Naciente he managed to play 20 matches, scoring five goals.