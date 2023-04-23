













5 books you must read to better understand the video game industry

behind the video game Not only are we going to find white-collar executives wearing patterned T-shirts and sports jackets to appear fashionable, there are also producers, directors, designers, programmers, modelers, scriptwriters and even people working in the toilets of the cubicles that are filled by butts who spend more than 10 hours a day working. Yes, it is not a simple business, but someone does it.

I repeat, as consumers we should not worry about how it arrives, rather because the final product is worth it. However, it is also possible to try to be empathetic and a good way to understand everything that happens behind the development of the video game it’s reading about what the industry is really like.

For this reason, we are presenting you with a list of very specific books that can give you a better idea of ​​what is happening around the food industry. video game and how complicated it can be for everyone involved in it.

We also recommend: Glitch: Is 60 FPS necessary to enjoy video games?

Video game books you should read

Press Reset: Ruin and Recovery in the Video Game Industry by Jason Schreier

Press Reset: Ruin and Recovery in the Video Game Industry is a book based on dozens of first-hand interviews by Jason Schreier covering the development of iconic games (Bioshock Infinite, Epic Mickey, Dead Space, and more) to the shocking closures. from the studios that created them.

This book tells the stories of what real people are like, affected by game studio shutdowns and how they bounce back, move on, or completely escape the industry, because the latter can also be a very recurring case.

Blood, Sweat, and Pixels: The Triumphant, Turbulent Stories Behind How Video Games Are Made by Jason Schreier

This book by Jason Schreier is very particular, as it narrates the adventures or the painful path that the development of several outstanding games like Dragon Age: Inquisition from a huge studio like Bioware or how a single independent developer manages to deliver a notable work like Stardew Valley.

Blood, Sweat, and Pixels also tells us how Bungie separates from Microsoft and creates Destiny to try to make an IP the size of Star Wars or Lord of the Rings itself.

Console Wars: Sega, Nintendo, and the Battle that Defined a Generation by Blake J. Harris

Console Wars is one of the books based on video game most famous, especially since it is a history lesson of how the famous Console War of the 80’s and 90’s was carried out. Yes, not everything has been between Xbox and PlayStation, Nintendo and Sega had a hard war without quarter that changed the way we see the video game nowadays.

Through Console Wars it is possible to appreciate how exclusivity contracts are made, how the First Party themselves managed to corner their partners and not let them go. It’s a whole history class with many names worth remembering.

Rogue Leaders: The Story of LucasArts by Rob Smith

After purchasing Lucasfilm, Disney decided to shut down LucasArts in the most heartless way possible. Technically they already had Battlefront 3 and we will never see that beyond some leak through YouTube. The legacy of this studio not only lives on through the cheap sales of classic PC games from the 90’s, but also through this book that collects hundreds of interviews, concept art and lots of interesting facts.

Rogue Leaders is not only the history of Star Wars games, it is also about remembering those adorable Point and Click that marked an era and that today are memorable pieces for many fans who grew up during a time when the video gameDespite their innocence, they were very purposeful.

Ask Iwata

Not all books about video game They are about stories of improvement of leaders who found the way to success in a very competitive world. Ask Iwata is the compilation of a series of interviews that the former president of Nintendo, Satoru Iwata, conducted with various developers, but always from a creative and entertaining vision.

In fact, it shouldn’t be difficult to read these interviews online, since it is something that Nintendo published frequently, however, in a book all those conversations are better immortalized than many fans who video game You should read at least once.

What do you think of this selection? Do you think we missed any? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.