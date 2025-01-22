Bizum It arrived in Spain at the end of 2016 and since then it has become the most used payment solution in our country. Practically all people have it, since it is a very practical, fast form of payment that allows you to send or receive money from other people instantly.

At the end of last year 1,093 million bizums were exceeded in payments to friends or family, purchases in electronic commerce, donations or collections and payments in State Lotteries and Betting. Therefore, a company report explains how we use this service in Spain.

This is how we use Bizum in Spain according to the 2024 report

At the end of last year, more than 28.2 million people used Bizum through 38 banking brands, with an average of 3 million daily operationswhich is equivalent to 35 bizums per second. On November 29 of that same year, the platform reached its daily record with 4.8 million operationsthat is to say, 55 per second.

Electronic commerce has been one of the great drivers because the platform doubled its volume of operations and value in this area for the fifth consecutive year, reaching 58 million purchases for a total value of 3,107 million euros. During Black Friday (November 29), 400,000 purchases in a single daysetting another record. In addition, 82,000 businesses, both national and international, offered Bizum as a means of payment, 56% more than the previous year.

Bizum, key to solidarity

In 2024, the user community doubled the donations made through the platform, reaching 49.2 million euroswith more than 1 million donations in total. In just three weeks after DANA2 were collected5.5 million euros to help to those affected, exceeding everything donated in 2023. They are already 11,800 social causes those that have a Bizum code to receive funds, and more than 200 of these share their work on the Bizum Help platform.





30 million users by 2025

During the first months of the year, Bizum will implement the option of cross-border payments between Spain, Italy and Portugal, with the aim of making it available to all users before the summer. It is also expected that at the end of 2025 the in-person payments in stores using NFC technologyeither through banking applications or Bizum Pay.

They will also continue to expand their services with subscriptions, recurring payments and payments from companies to individuals, and the massive deployment of their own digital identifier is planned. With all these improvements, it is expected that by the end of 2025 the platform will reach the 30 million users, 1,150 million transactions between individuals and more than 100 million payments in online stores.





